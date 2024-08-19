Tech & Startup
Mon Aug 19, 2024 07:42 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 19, 2024 07:47 PM

Google Play Security Reward Program to end submissions by August 31

Google play on phone
Security researchers have until August 31st to submit their reports, which will be processed before the program officially concludes on September 30th. Image: Daniel Romero/ Unsplash.

Google has announced that it will be closing the Google Play Security Reward Program (GPSRP) for new submissions on August 31, 2024.

Security researchers have until August 31st to submit their reports, which will be processed before the program officially concludes on September 30th. Google has assured participants that final reward decisions will be made before this deadline, although final payments may take a few weeks to be fully processed.

The GPSRP, a collaborative effort between Google Play and developers of popular Android apps, has been used in enhancing the security of the Google Play ecosystem. The programme has recognised and rewarded the efforts of security researchers who have dedicated their time to identifying and mitigating vulnerabilities in apps available on the platform.

