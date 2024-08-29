Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Thu Aug 29, 2024 06:37 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 29, 2024 06:43 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Google Meet launches AI-powered “take notes for me” feature

Tech & Startup Desk
Thu Aug 29, 2024 06:37 PM Last update on: Thu Aug 29, 2024 06:43 PM
google_meet_ai
Google wants the rollout of this new functionality to all Google Workspace customers by 10 September 2024. Image: Google.

Google Meet has introduced a new AI-powered feature called "take notes for me," designed to automatically summarise meetings. This feature, which began rolling out to Google Workspace customers with Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education Premium, or AI Meetings & Messaging add-ons, was first announced at Google's 2023 Cloud Next conference. Google wants the rollout of this new functionality to all Google Workspace customers by 10 September 2024.

Currently, the feature is only available in spoken English. However, it offers a stress-relief solution for those who may have missed part of the meeting or are late joining. The AI will generate a quick summary of what has been discussed, allowing participants to catch up without disrupting the flow of the conversation. If Meet's recording and transcription features are also enabled, links to these files will be included alongside the meeting notes.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

This tool could be particularly beneficial for accessibility, providing assistance for individuals who struggle to process spoken language in real time while simultaneously taking notes. By automating the note-taking process, it frees users to focus more on the conversation itself rather than juggling between listening and writing.

However, questions remain regarding the accuracy of the AI-generated notes. Past experiences with Google Meet's transcription tool have shown that AI can make significant errors, often requiring users to manually review and correct transcripts.

Related topic:
google meetGoogle
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

YouTube logo on mobile

Russia reports a widespread YouTube outage as official criticism grows

3w ago
Google confidential information disclose

Google legally obliged to disclose confidential user information

3w ago
Google broken up US Department of Justice

US Department of Justice considering breaking up Google: report

2w ago
Google Meet

You can now do 1080p video calls on Google Meet

1y ago
Google workspace update

Google updates email collaboration features in workspace

5d ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

গার্মেন্টসকর্মী হত্যা মামলায় শাকিল-রুপা কারাগারে

আজ শনিবার ঢাকা মেট্রোপলিটন ম্যাজিস্ট্রেট ফারজানা শাকিলা সুমু এ আদেশ দেন।

৩১ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

এস আলম গ্রুপের বিরুদ্ধে মানিলন্ডারিং আইনে সিআইডির অনুসন্ধান শুরু

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification