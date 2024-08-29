Google Meet launches AI-powered “take notes for me” feature

Google wants the rollout of this new functionality to all Google Workspace customers by 10 September 2024. Image: Google.

Google Meet has introduced a new AI-powered feature called "take notes for me," designed to automatically summarise meetings. This feature, which began rolling out to Google Workspace customers with Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education Premium, or AI Meetings & Messaging add-ons, was first announced at Google's 2023 Cloud Next conference. Google wants the rollout of this new functionality to all Google Workspace customers by 10 September 2024.

Currently, the feature is only available in spoken English. However, it offers a stress-relief solution for those who may have missed part of the meeting or are late joining. The AI will generate a quick summary of what has been discussed, allowing participants to catch up without disrupting the flow of the conversation. If Meet's recording and transcription features are also enabled, links to these files will be included alongside the meeting notes.

This tool could be particularly beneficial for accessibility, providing assistance for individuals who struggle to process spoken language in real time while simultaneously taking notes. By automating the note-taking process, it frees users to focus more on the conversation itself rather than juggling between listening and writing.

However, questions remain regarding the accuracy of the AI-generated notes. Past experiences with Google Meet's transcription tool have shown that AI can make significant errors, often requiring users to manually review and correct transcripts.