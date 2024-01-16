Google backs the right-to-repair movement

Tech & Startup
google logo
Google has taken steps to enhance the repairability of its Pixel phones.

The right-to-repair movement gains momentum as Google officially endorses an Oregon bill supporting consumers' ability to repair their own devices. This marks the first time the tech giant has publicly supported any right-to-repair law.

In a blog post, Steven Nickel, Director of Operations for Devices and Services at Google said, "we're excited to reaffirm our support for the Right to Repair movement by releasing our first white paper on repair while endorsing proposed Oregon Right to Repair legislation that offers a compelling model for other states to follow".

He also referred to the legislation as a "common sense repair bill" and emphasised its potential benefits for consumers. Steven stated, "The ability to repair a phone, for example, empowers people by saving money on devices while creating less waste".

The Oregon repair bill mandates that manufacturers provide replacement parts, software, physical tools, documentation, and schematics necessary for repair to authorised repair providers or individuals. While the legislation covers digital electronics with a computer chip, it excludes cars, farm equipment, medical devices, solar power systems, and heavy or industrial equipment not sold directly to consumers.

Google has taken steps to enhance the repairability of its Pixel phones, introducing features like repair mode and diagnostics to facilitate servicing while protecting user data. However, Google's stance on repair differs for its Pixel Watch, as the company stated in October that it would not provide parts for repairing its smartwatch.

Right to repair
The 'right-to-repair' movement, explained

This move aligns with a broader trend in the tech industry, with Apple also expressing support for right-to-repair initiatives in October.

right to repairright to repair global movementGoogle
Apple Google
