Mon Sep 30, 2024 09:02 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 30, 2024 09:05 PM

Google announces $1 bln in Thai data centre

Google logo on building
According to Google, this investment is projected to generate an average of 14,000 jobs annually through to 2029, citing a study conducted by Deloitte. Image: Alban/ Unsplash.

Alphabet Inc's Google announced on Monday an investment of $1 billion to establish a new data centre and cloud region in Thailand, according to a recent report by Reuters. This initiative aims to address the surging demand for cloud services and support the adoption of artificial intelligence in Southeast Asia.

According to Google, this investment is projected to generate an average of 14,000 jobs annually through to 2029, citing a study conducted by Deloitte. 

"Google's cloud and data centre infrastructure in Bangkok and Chonburi will help meet growing demand for Google Cloud capabilities and AI innovations, and the company's popular digital services - such as Search, Maps, and Google Workspace," the company said.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra welcomed the announcement, describing Google's investment as "perfectly aligned" with Thailand's Cloud First Policy.

This investment follows Microsoft's announcement in May regarding the launch of its first regional data centre in Thailand.

