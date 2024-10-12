Elon Musk unveils Cybercab, Tesla's new robotaxi

Musk announced that the Cybercab would be priced under $30,000, with production expected to begin in 2026. Images: Tesla official website

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently introduced the Cybercab, the company's new robotaxi prototype, at an event titled 'We, Robot' in Burbank, California. The vehicle is fully autonomous, designed without a steering wheel or pedals, and operates using artificial intelligence (AI) and cameras instead of lidar sensors commonly used by competitors, according to Musk.

The Cybercab also features two gull-wing doors and seats two passengers. It will charge wirelessly via inductive technology, eliminating the need for charging cables.

Musk announced that the Cybercab would be priced under $30,000, with production expected to begin in 2026, though it could be delayed until 2027. He stated that the cost of operating the vehicle would be around 20 cents per mile.

The Cybercab will, however, need regulatory approval due to its lack of traditional controls. While autonomous vehicles have faced challenges in safety and reliability, Musk argued that self-driving cars could be 10 to 20 times safer than human drivers. He also emphasized the potential for passengers to regain time otherwise spent driving.

A prototype of Tesla's robovan.

At the event, Musk also briefly introduced the Robovan, a larger autonomous vehicle by Tesla capable of carrying up to 20 passengers, though he provided few details. Tesla is also developing a humanoid robot called Optimus, which Musk said could be priced between $20,000 and $30,000 and perform various tasks.

This unveiling is part of Musk's broader plan to shift Tesla's focus from electric vehicle manufacturing to AI and robotics. Investors expressed concern over the lack of clear production timelines, though Tesla's stock continues to be driven by Musk's long-term vision for autonomous technology.