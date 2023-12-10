Electric room heaters under BDT 4000: our picks

Get a jump on this upcoming winter by choosing a comfy electric room heater for you and your family. Here are our budget-friendly picks. Image: for illustrative purposes

As the chill of winter sets in, the need for a cosy and warm living space becomes crucial. Electric room heaters are a convenient and efficient way to maintain a comfortable temperature in your home or office. To help you find an electric room heater within a budget, we have compiled a list of five electric room heaters available under the affordable range of BDT 4,000. Please note that prices and availability may vary across stores.

Vision Room Comforter-Fire

Price: BDT 3,500-3,700/-

Features:

Heat setting: 750/1500 W

Temperature setting: 10-49⁰C

LED Display, touchscreen

Fan and warm function with high-heating

1-24 hours time setting

Overheat protection

Safety over switch

Inbuilt fireplace aesthetic

Store: Vision showrooms, visionemporiumbd.com

The Vision Room Comforter-Fire features a unique inbuilt fireplace, enhancing the ambiance of your room. The LED display and touch screen add a modern touch, while the adjustable heat settings and overheat protection ensure safety and comfort.

Nova Electric Room Heater NV-4057

Price: BDT 1,950-2,100/-

Features:

Power: 2,000 W

Voltage: 220-240 V, 50-60 Hz

Adjustable thermostat

Automatic oscillation function

Overheat protection

PTC ceramic heating element

Safety tip-over switch

Store: Various electronics stores, Daraz

This powerful 2000-watt heater from Nova is designed to offer efficient heating with advanced safety features. The PTC ceramic heating element ensures quick heating, and the automatic oscillation function helps distribute heat evenly. The safety features like overheat protection and tip-over switch make it a safe choice for any home.

Walton WRH-PTC205T

Price: BDT 3,800-4,000/-

Features:

Power: 1000W/2000 W

Voltage: 220-240V, 50 Hz

PTC ceramic heating element

Adjustable thermostat

Safety tip-over switch

Store: Walton showrooms, eplaza.waltonbd.com

The Walton WRH-PTC205T is a versatile and safe heating solution. It offers two power settings (1000W/2000W) for different room sizes. The PTC ceramic element ensures efficient heating, and the adjustable thermostat allows for easy temperature control. Safety is prioritised with the inclusion of a tip-over switch.

Vision Room Comforter REL Radiator White

Price: BDT 3,400-3,600/-

Features:

Heat setting 1000-2000 W

Voltage: AC 220-240V, 50 Hz

Safety tip-over switch

Overheating protection

24-hour timer

Safety PTC heating element

Store: Vision showrooms, vision.com.bd

The Vision Room Comforter REL Radiator offers a blend of efficiency and safety. With a 2000W power output, it's suitable for larger rooms. The oscillation feature ensures even heat distribution, and the 24-hour electronic timer adds convenience. Safety features like the tip-over switch and overheat protection make it a reliable choice.

Miyako Room Heater PTC- 10M

Price: BDT 3,200-3,400/-

Features:

Left-or-right 90-degree oscillation

Power: 1500 W

Adjustable thermostat for personal comfort

Thermal cutoff safety feature

Store: miyako.com.bd, Daraz

The Miyako Room Heater PTC-10M Red is designed for efficiency and ease of use. It can cover an area of up to 400 square feet, making it suitable for medium-sized rooms. The 90-degree oscillation ensures even heat distribution, and the thermal cutoff feature adds an extra layer of safety.

These electric room heaters offer unique features and capabilities, catering to different needs and preferences. When selecting a heater, consider the size of your space, desired features, and safety aspects. Be especially careful of portable room heaters as improper use can lead to fire hazards. As such, always read the safety guidelines before installing and using your room heater of choice.