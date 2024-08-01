E-commerce sector stares at BDT 1700cr loss: ECAB

The E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (E-CAB) has reported significant financial losses in the country's e-commerce sector due to recent internet and Facebook shutdowns. Over the past 13 days, the sector has incurred losses amounting to approximately BDT1,700 crore. This includes BDT 600 crore from the e-commerce sector, BDT 300 crore from e-tourism, and BDT 100 crore from e-logistics.

At a press conference held at the E-CAB office in Banani, Dhaka, E-CAB President Shomi Kaiser emphasised the importance of continuous internet and social media access. Kaiser stated, "We hope that under any circumstances, the internet and Facebook will not be closed in the future. The internet is one of the basic needs of livelihood in digital Bangladesh."

To mitigate these losses and support affected businesses, E-CAB leaders presented several requests to the government. These include a minimum six-month extension for entrepreneurs with bank loans, provision of loans on more favourable terms, and a temporary waiver of VAT on logistics and digital marketing. They also called for the waiving of trade license renewal fees and an extension of tenure. E-CAB urged the government to engage with Meta to prevent the deduction of advertising funds from entrepreneurs' accounts and to remove the 15 percent VAT on advertisements. Additionally, Kaiser advised the government to seek refunds or re-advertisement for active ads during the shutdown period and proposed a business contingency plan coordinated by BIDA to protect small and medium entrepreneurs from future disruptions.

E-CAB's survey of its members, which includes digital marketers, content developers, and startups, revealed extensive damage due to the prolonged internet and social media outages. According to Shomi Kaiser, 2 million entrepreneurs depend on the internet, with over 500,000 relying on Facebook alone. An additional 800,000 people are involved in the delivery of goods. The daily e-commerce transactions, amounting to BDT 1 crore, have ceased for the past 12 days, halting orders for perishable goods.

The E-CAB President expressed gratitude to the government for relaunching Facebook, noting that approximately 5 per cent of services had resumed. However, the financial damage remains substantial, with losses continuing to accumulate daily. E-CAB's Senior Vice President Md Sahab Uddin Shipon called for a hundred percent assurance from the government that the internet will not be shut down under any circumstances. Vice President Syeda Ambareen Reza stated that E-CAB plans to contact Meta for the return of funds deducted from entrepreneurs' auto ads during the shutdown. General Secretary Nasima Akhtar Nisha reported that 95 percent of e-commerce transactions in the country remain stalled due to the Facebook closure.

The financial impact of the recent internet and social media shutdowns in Bangladesh underscores the essential role these platforms play in the country's digital economy. E-CAB's demands aim to prevent future disruptions and support the recovery of the affected sectors. The organisation's call for uninterrupted internet and Facebook access highlights the necessity of these digital tools for the livelihoods of millions in Bangladesh's evolving digital landscape.

The press conference was attended by notable E-CAB leaders, including Senior Vice President Md Sahab Uddin Shipon, Vice President Syeda Ambareen Reza, General Secretary Nasima Akhter Nisha, Assistant General Secretary Khondoker Tasfin Alam, Finance Secretary Asif Ahnaf, and Directors Shahriar Hasan, Md Saidur Rahman Saeed, Md Ilmul Haque Sajeeb, and Arnab Mustafa.