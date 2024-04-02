Dhaka to get eco-friendly, IoT-based transport system: DSCC Mayor

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has announced plans to introduce an eco-friendly and Internet of Things (IoT)-based transport system in Dhaka. The announcement was made during a discussion today on the impact of traffic congestion on businesses in Old Dhaka, hosted by the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI).

Addressing the challenges of unplanned urbanisation and expansion, Mayor Taposh emphasised the collective responsibility for the city's traffic woes and highlighted the DSCC's achievements in nearly doubling its revenue without increasing taxes, through improved governance. With a focus on tackling water logging and the successful management of solid waste issues, the DSCC's efforts are part of a broader initiative to enhance the city's infrastructure and quality of life.

The plan includes the construction of a new central business hub at Keranigonj, situated beside the Buriganga River, and measures to regulate bus terminal operations more strictly. The Mayor also called on shop owners to cooperate in removing hawkers from the streets to further alleviate congestion.

DCCI President Ashraf Ahmed shed light on the detrimental effects of traffic congestion on the historic and economic vitality of Old Dhaka. He pointed out the significant contribution of Old Dhaka to the country's GDP and warned of the potential loss of its heritage as businesses move to less congested areas. Ahmed also highlighted the economic losses due to traffic jams, including a daily loss of about BDT 1.40 billion in working hours and a 2.9 percent loss in GDP due to traffic-related issues.

Proposals for improving traffic flow include AI-based traffic signalling, administrative decentralisation, and long-term urban planning strategies. The expansion of metro-rail services into Old Dhaka and the development of an integrated river transport system were also suggested.

In an effort to address traffic congestion, DSCC CEO Mizanur Rahman revealed plans to revive lost canals from land grabbers, which would aid in reducing water logging. Furthermore, Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) Executive Director Neelima Akter emphasised the need for an action plan and improved coordination among government agencies to tackle the city's transport challenges effectively.