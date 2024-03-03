Choosing the right fire extinguisher, and how to use them

In the quest for fire safety, understanding the different types of fire extinguishers and their correct usage is paramount, particularly for households in Bangladesh. Fire extinguishers are vital for quenching or controlling small fires, often in emergencies, but are not designed for out-of-control fires. There are five main types of fire extinguishers, each designed for specific types of fires, marked by distinct colour codes and suitable for various materials like paper, wood, textiles, flammable liquids, and electrical equipment.

Types of fire extinguishers and their uses

Water, Water Mist, or Water Spray Fire Extinguishers (Red Label): Ideal for Class A fires involving combustible carbon-based solids such as paper, wood, or textiles. They extinguish fires by cooling and soaking the materials with water. Not suitable for oil, metal, liquid, or electrical fires.

Foam Fire Extinguishers (Cream Label): Effective for Class A and B fires, involving solids and burning liquids such as petrol, paint, or turpentine. They can be used on some electrical fires if they have been tested and if fired from a safe distance. Foam extinguishers work by smothering the fire.

Dry Powder Fire Extinguishers (Blue Label): Versatile units suitable for Class A, B, and C fires, involving solids, liquids, and gases. Specialist powder extinguishers are also available for Class D metal fires. They extinguish fires by forming a crust over the fire.

Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Fire Extinguishers (Black Label): Best for fires involving flammable liquids and electrical fires, as they suffocate the fire by displacing oxygen. Ideal for use in areas with electrical equipment due to their non-damaging, residue-free properties.

Wet Chemical Fire Extinguishers (Yellow Label): Specifically designed for Class F fires caused by cooking oils and fats. They work by cooling the fire and preventing re-ignition. Also effective on solid combustibles and flammable liquids.

How to use fire extinguishers

The P.A.S.S. technique outlines the basic steps to effectively use a fire extinguisher: Pull the pin, Aim at the base of the fire, Squeeze the handle, and Sweep from side to side. It's crucial to select the appropriate fire extinguisher type for the fire you're dealing with. Fire extinguishers should be located near exit points or potential hazards, and it's essential to assess the situation before attempting to use one, ensuring a safe evacuation route is available.

Selecting the right fire extinguisher for home

For home use in Bangladesh, it is advisable to keep a multi-purpose dry powder fire extinguisher for a broad range of fires, including electrical. Water mist extinguishers are also recommended for their versatility across various fire classes and safe use on electrical equipment. Always ensure that fire extinguishers are readily accessible, and family members know how to use them properly.

Remember, fire safety begins with prevention. Regularly check and maintain fire extinguishers, and ensure smoke alarms are working correctly. In the event of a fire, prioritise safety and evacuate immediately if the fire cannot be controlled or if it poses any risk.