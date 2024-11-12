Tech & Startup
Tue Nov 12, 2024 03:52 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 12, 2024 03:57 PM

Canva experiences worldwide outage, users report issues

Tue Nov 12, 2024 03:52 PM Last update on: Tue Nov 12, 2024 03:57 PM
Canva user issue
Screenshot taken from Canva.

Canva, the popular graphic design platform, is facing a widespread outage as users around the world report service disruptions. According to user reports, the outage began around 3:45 PM on November 12.

Data from Downdetector, an online service that monitors website outages, shows a significant spike in complaints around the same time.

The official Canva Status page currently indicates that they are continuing to investigate the issue, with the message: "Update - We are continuing to investigate this issue." Canva has not yet provided a timeline for resolving the outage.

Users are expressing frustration on social media as they are unable to access their design projects during this downtime.

Canva
