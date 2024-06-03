Canva announces 'Enterprise' edition alongside new features

Canva has recently announced a number of new features, including a new Enterprise version. Image: Canva official website

Canva, the popular graphic design platform, has recently unveiled new features and updates, including a new Enterprise version. Additionally, it is introducing a new editor, a revamped homepage for easier access to projects, and a new look with enhanced collaboration features.

Here is a brief breakdown of some of the new features announced in Canva.

Canva Enterprise

Aimed at large organisations, Canva Enterprise has introduced a new subscription tier that offers additional features for managing brand assets, security, and administrative controls.

Canva Courses

According to Canva, designs can now be turned into courses and for learning purposes, with a feature that will track everyone's progress from a central dashboard.

Canva Work Kits

This new feature provides access to pre-approved brand assets, templates, and fonts, ensuring brand messaging across teams.

New AI features

Canva has also rolled out a series of AI-powered updates, including 'Magic Media', Canva's image and video-generating tool, and 'Magic Write', which has been upgraded to generate text that matches the user's tone of voice.

As per an official blog post by the company, Canva's new 'Styles' feature can help the user match an existing design with the user's brand's aesthetics. There is also a new 'Resize & Magic Switch' feature which can convert any Canva design into a custom, personalised document.

Additionally, the video editor now has more AI-powered features to enhance the video creation and editing process. The 'Highlights tool' uses AI to capture the best parts of any video and generates short and engaging clips. As per Canva, the 'Enhance Voice' feature can remove background noise, ensuring clear and professional audio quality.