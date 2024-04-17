A beginner's guide to Cudy routers

In the not-so-distant past, broadband Wi-Fi connections were perceived as a luxury, and routers were mere afterthoughts. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift to a digital-first reality. As we have arrived at the age of AI, it has become quite evident that to remain seamlessly connected to the digital world, we need a high-speed broadband connection, and a superior router is non-negotiable.

Cudy answers this call by offering cutting-edge networking solutions at an affordable price for Bangladesh's digital boom. This comprehensive review will explore the game-changing benefits of mesh systems and the indispensability of Wi-Fi 6, as well as Cudy's Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 routers. We will also explore their value proposition and how they stand a cut above the rest. But first, let's take a closer look at Cudy's contribution to a connected future.

A brief journey

Cudy, based in the vibrant tech hub of Shenzhen, has grown from a chatbot for a birthday party to a global leader in networking and home connectivity. Since its inception in 2018, Cudy has stood out in the market for delivering not just value for money but also packing a punch in performance, all while maintaining high quality. Cudy routers combine Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 technologies to provide a range of mesh and standard routers tailored to meet versatile networking needs.

Cudy has introduced several routers in Bangladesh, including the AC1200 series for dependable Wi-Fi 5 connectivity, as well as the latest Wi-Fi 6 series, the AX1800 and AX3000. Cudy has also unveiled the WR300, the first mesh-supported router featuring single-band connectivity. Cudy's official distributor, Global Brand Bangladesh (Pvt.) Ltd., guarantees a 1-year worry-free brand warranty. But remember, to get the best after-sales service and a valid warranty, stick with the official products. Let's start by understanding the mesh system.

Understanding mesh Wi-Fi system

In recent years, mesh Wi-Fi systems have gained traction over traditional routers due to their superior coverage, flexibility, and performance. While traditional routers rely on a single point of access, leading to weaker signals or dead zones in distant areas, mesh Wi-Fi systems eliminate Wi-Fi dead zones by using multiple nodes distributed throughout the space, allowing devices to automatically connect to the nearest node for the best possible performance, creating a seamless network with better coverage in every corner. Its adaptive routing ensures uninterrupted connectivity without manual configuration.

Mesh networks are highly scalable and ideal for smart homes with IoT devices, as you can easily expand in areas with connectivity issues. Mesh Wi-Fi efficiently handles multiple connected devices, ensuring smooth performance across all devices. Setting up additional nodes is simple, and most systems come with intuitive management apps. Let's debunk the Wi-Fi 6 myth.

Misconception around Wi-Fi 6

When it comes to Wi-Fi 6, there is a significant misconception. It is commonly believed that one cannot utilise a Wi-Fi 6 router or harness its full potential without Wi-Fi 6-supported devices. However, having used Wi-Fi 6 for over two years, I hold a different opinion. Indeed, some features are specifically optimised for Wi-Fi 6 devices; nevertheless, older devices can still enjoy enhanced performance due to Wi-Fi 6's optimisation of both the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, which offer extended range and better obstacle penetration compared to Wi-Fi 5.

One of the key features in Wi-Fi 6 is OFDMA (orthogonal frequency-division multiple access), which allows efficient handling of numerous devices while maintaining speeds as the network grows. The MU-MIMO (multi-user, multiple input, multiple output) technology in Wi-Fi 6 has also been improved, now accommodating up to eight streams for data transfer, which ensures uninterrupted high-speed connectivity. Moreover, Target Wake Time (TWT) optimises the scheduling of device wake-up times for data transmission and conserves battery life. Wi-Fi 6 also integrates WPA3 encryption, providing fortress-level protection against security threats in comparison to Wi-Fi 5.

AC1200 Series Wi-Fi 5 routers

WR1200 & M1200: The WR1200 is a standard Wi-Fi 5 router, while the M1200 is a mesh Wi-Fi router, offering an excellent balance of affordability and performance. They promise to enhance your home or office networking experience without straining your budget.

In their cores, both are powered by a 580 MHz Single-Core CPU. The WR1200 offers 8 MB of flash storage and 64 MB of DDR RAM, while the M1200 doubles these specs for even smoother performance. The WR1200 is equipped with four external omnidirectional antennas, while the M1200 features two internal omnidirectional antennas.

Both operate on dual-band frequencies and deliver speeds up to 867 Mbps (5 GHz) and 300 Mbps (2.4 GHz), aligning with the 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi standards. Both have a 100/10 WAN port and four LAN ports with the same speed for connectivity. They offer advanced features like beamforming and MU-MIMO technologies with adjustable bandwidths from 20 to 80 MHz. But the M1200 stands out by offering Cudy Mesh fast roaming for seamless coverage across large spaces.

However, choose the WR1200 for its cost-effective performance or the M1200 for its superior mesh capabilities.

WR1300 & M1300: To elevate your Wi-Fi 5 experience, Cudy presents the WR1300, a standard budget-friendly mesh-capable Wi-Fi router that supports mesh functions through firmware updates, along with the M1300 Whole Home Mesh Router. Both are engineered to provide seamless connectivity and robust performance across small to medium-sized spaces.

Beneath the surface, the WR1300 is powered by a dual-core CPU and equipped with 16 MB of flash storage and 128 MB of DDR RAM, while the M1300 matches the same performance. With four omnidirectional antennas on the WR1300 and two internal omnidirectional antennas on the M1300. Both operate on dual-band frequencies, delivering speeds up to 867 Mbps (5 GHz) and 300 Mbps (2.4 GHz), aligning with the 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi standards.

Both have a 1000/100/10 Mbps (gigabit) WAN port and four LAN ports with the same speed for connectivity. Both routers offer advanced features like beamforming and MU-MIMO technologies with adjustable channel bandwidths from 20 to 80 MHz.

The WR1300 is a strong contender for those seeking mesh support in a router. Opt for the M1300 to take advantage of its superior mesh capabilities, all offered at an unbeatable price range.

AX1800 & AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 routers

M1800: Step up your networking capabilities with the Cudy M1800 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router, a beacon of high-performance connectivity designed to blanket your entire home or office space with seamless Wi-Fi.

Under the hood, the M1800 is fueled by a high-performance dual-core processor and comes with 16 MB of flash storage and a substantial 256 MB of DDR RAM. It features four internal omnidirectional antennas, banishing Wi-Fi dead zones as a thing of the past.

The router operates on both 5GHz and 2.4GHz bands, offering speeds up to 1201Mbps and 574Mbps, respectively, and supports all Wi-Fi standards up to ax (802.11ax). It offers gigabit connectivity with a 1000/100/10Mbps WAN port and a LAN port of the same speed. It also features advanced features like beamforming, MU-MIMO, OFDMA, and Cudy Mesh fast roaming technology with adjustable channel bandwidths from 20 to 80 MHz.

This is the perfect choice for those seeking a high-performance, secure, and user-friendly mesh networking system without the premium price tag.

WR3000 & M3000: If you are seeking the utmost excellence to enhance your Wi-Fi 6 experience, Cudy introduces the WR3000, a high-performance mesh-capable Wi-Fi router that gains mesh functionality through firmware updates. Alternatively, consider the state-of-the-art Cudy M3000 Whole Home Mesh Router. Both are designed for seamless connectivity across medium-large spaces.

At the core, they are driven by a powerful yet energy-efficient 1.3GHz Dual Core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU with 16 MB and 128 MB of flash storage, respectively. They both have 256 MB of DDR RAM, providing robust processing power and ample space for firmware and network settings. The WR3000 features four fixed omnidirectional antennas, while the M3000 has five internal omnidirectional antennas.

Both routers offer dual-band capabilities, delivering speeds up to a whopping 2402 Mbps (5GHz) and 574 Mbps (2.4GHz) and supporting all Wi-Fi standards up to 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6). The WR3000 offers a gigabit WAN port and three LAN ports of the same calibre, while the M3000 offers a 2.5Gbps WAN port and a 10/100/1000 Mbps LAN port, promising speeds without breaking a sweat. Both routers offer advanced wireless features like beamforming, MU-MIMO, OFDMA, and mesh technologies with adjustable channel bandwidths from 20 to 160 MHz. But the M3000 stands out by offering Cudy Mesh fast roaming for seamless coverage across the board.

The WR3000 router offers top features at a price that outshines competitors, making it the savvy choice for enhancing your home or office connectivity. The M3000 is the premier choice for those seeking top-tier performance and exceptional connectivity without the premium price.

There is one more

The WR300 is a single-band Wi-Fi router optimised for seamless mesh network integration, making it the only Cudy router in Bangladesh for a single-band segment.

Featuring a 580 MHz Single-Core CPU, coupled with 8 MB of flash storage and 64 MB of DDR RAM. The router features two fixed Wi-Fi antennas and includes one 10/100 Mbps WAN port along with three LAN ports of the same speed. It operates on 2.4 GHz with speeds up to 300 Mbps and adheres to Wi-Fi 4 802.11n/g/b standards. It includes advanced features like 2×2 MIMO and beamforming technology.

It can also function as a mesh satellite when paired with a main Cudy mesh router, extending your network's reach and providing a consistent connection throughout your space.

Network management: Cudy routers excel in network management, offering compatibility with dynamic/static IP and PPPoE WAN types for flexible connectivity. The integrated DHCP server with client list and address reservation streamlined network operations. Support for over 15 DDNS providers and comprehensive NAT functionalities like port forwarding, port triggering, UPnP, and DMZ enhance adaptability. They feature robust parental controls with domain/IP/MAC filtering and secure and separate access for guest networks. The user-friendly interface simplifies management for a safe and controlled online environment.

Wireless and security features: Cudy routers blend advanced wireless features with robust security protocols to provide a seamless and secure networking experience. Across all models, you will find the WR1200 and M1200 start with WPA-PSK and WPA2-PSK, with the M1200 adding WEP and WPA/WPA2. The WR1300 and M1300 introduce WPA3, while the WR3000 and M3000 offer WPA3-SAE, and the WR300 supports the WR1300 protocols. All models are compatible with PPTP, L2TP, OpenVPN, and WireGuard. The M1200, WR1300, M1300, and M1800 also support IPSec and Zerotier, with the M3000 adding IPsec to its VPN capabilities. An SPI firewall fortifies each router, with the M1200, WR1300, M1300, M1800, WR3000, and M3000 enhancing security with DNS over TLS in partnership with Cloudflare, Google, and Quad9.

The WR300, while not featuring DNS over TLS, includes an SPI firewall and mesh satellite capabilities. Wireless radio management and Wi-Fi Multimedia (WMM) are integral across the range, prioritising network traffic for high-bandwidth applications and ensuring a consistent connection. Finally, all Cudy routers support both IPv4 and IPv6 protocols, ensuring your network is secure and future-proof.

User interface and firmware support: Cudy routers are designed with a focus on simplicity and efficiency, featuring an intuitive interface accessible via a mobile app and a web-based platform. This dual approach caters to both casual users and tech-savvy individuals, streamlining network management tasks and offering advanced customisation options. The compatibility with open-source firmware like OpenWRT and DD-WRT further underscores Cudy's commitment to flexibility, allowing for personalised network solutions that meet the unique needs of every user.

The bottom line

Choosing the right router can be daunting, but Cudy stands out with its exceptional balance of value and performance. Their routers, from Wi-Fi 5 to the advanced Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems, offer superior performance, extensive coverage, and robust security. its user-friendly app and web UI, powerful router capabilities, and openwrt-based firmware, which adds to its appeal. However, a mesh router is an excellent choice if you are looking to upgrade your home network to the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology, ensuring a future-proof and high-performance networking experience. Investing in a Wi-Fi 6 router is a no-brainer.