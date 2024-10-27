Banks respond to alleged BIN attack

A wave of recent social media posts has raised concerns over alleged unauthorised withdrawals impacting customers of Eastern Bank PLC and BRAC Bank PLC.

A wave of recent social media posts has raised concerns over alleged unauthorised withdrawals impacting customers of Eastern Bank PLC and BRAC Bank PLC. The claims, shared widely online, suggest that at least seven to eight individuals, all dual currency or credit card holders, reported unexpected transactions from their accounts. Many commenters speculate that these withdrawals may be linked to a coordinated BIN (Bank Identification Number) attack.

Eastern Bank PLC and BRAC Bank PLC have since issued statements on social media, responding to customer concerns. Both banks have emphasised that their card systems remain secure, citing robust, advanced technology protecting customer accounts. They also reminded customers to maintain privacy regarding sensitive information, including PINs, CVV numbers, and OTP details, which could be exploited in unauthorised transactions.

The banks have advised vigilance among cardholders and encouraged users to follow best practices for digital and financial security. While the specific cause of the reported withdrawals remains unconfirmed, the banks' reassurances reflect ongoing efforts to protect customer trust amidst growing concerns over digital security.