Bangladesh's startup ecosystem showcased at Expand North Star 2024 in Dubai

A delegation of 24 Bangladeshi startups participated in Expand North Star 2024 in Dubai from October 13-16, presenting Bangladesh's growing presence within the global tech and innovation sector. Supported by Startup Bangladesh and industry partners including Brain Station 23, Chaldal, and LightCastle Partners, the delegation sought to foster investment and international collaboration.

A key event was Bangladesh's Investor Night on 12 October, hosted by Startup Bangladesh. The gathering connected more than 23 international investors with Bangladeshi startups, aiming to promote cross-border investment opportunities and partnership discussions within the country's fast-developing startup sector.

For the first time, Bangladesh featured a designated pavilion at Expand North Star, highlighting the work of the 24 startups across sectors including artificial intelligence, robotics, fintech, health tech, logistics, agriculture, and consumer services. This presence allowed Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to present their solutions to a global audience, fostering discussions around investment and future growth.

Bangladesh's ICT Adviser, Nahid Islam, introduced Investor Night by underscoring the country's ambitions for international collaboration, followed by Waseem Alim, CEO of Chaldal, who outlined Bangladesh's funding landscape. Alim noted that approximately $1 billion in foreign investment has been secured by the ecosystem over the last decade, with funding from notable global investors.

A panel discussion featuring industry investors, including Varis Sayed from Fincasa Capital and Michel Friedman from Reflect Ventures, addressed cross-border collaboration opportunities for Bangladesh's startups. Topics included the benefits and challenges of partnerships across borders, regional trade agreements, and potential for technology transfer. The panel was followed by a networking session with over 80 one-on-one meetings between Bangladeshi startups and global investors.

During the event, Chhaya Technologies Ltd, a Bangladeshi insurtech company, was awarded the GITEX Asia Award in the Supernova Challenge for its work in micro-insurance, highlighting the startup's impact within the international tech community.

Bangladesh's startup ecosystem has generated over 1.5 million jobs and attracted nearly $1 billion in investments over the past 13 years. With a predominantly young population, Bangladesh's tech sector is expected to grow further, aiming to attract $2 billion in funding by 2030. The Expand North Star event provided Bangladeshi startups with access to mentorship, investor networking, and pitch opportunities, further supporting Bangladesh's position in the global startup landscape.