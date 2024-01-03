Bangladeshis can now work remotely from S Korea with Nomad visa

South Korea has recently introduced a Digital Nomad visa to encourage foreigners to travel to the country for remote work. Also known as a 'workation' visa, this initiative officially commenced on January 1, 2024, and can include families, including spouses and children, of foreign workers seeking to work remotely in South Korea.

The South Korean Digital Nomad visa will allow remote workers to enjoy a 'workation' for a maximum of two years stay, with the possibility of extending up to one year more. To be eligible for this visa, the remote worker must meet several criteria. Firstly, individuals must be at least 18 years old, with a minimum of one year of work experience within the relevant industry for the desired position. Importantly, applicants need to be employed by a company located outside of South Korea.

Financial eligibility is a key requirement, with applicants needing to have earned more than 85 million won or $66,000 in 2023. This amount is equivalent to double Korea's gross national income (GNI) per capita from the previous year. The application process involves submission through the Korean embassy in the applicant's home country. For those already in Korea, there's the option to switch to visa exemptions (B-1), tourist visas (B-2), or a short-term stay visa (C-3). Health and safety considerations are also paramount. Applicants are required to have personal medical insurance covering at least 100 million won throughout their stay in Korea.

As part of the application, various documents must be submitted, including a visa request form, passport, passport copy, passport picture, proof of employment, pay slips, and bank statements demonstrating income. Additional financial proof of taxable income, a criminal record, proof of insurance, and an address in Korea are also essential documents. It is advised that applicants personally check with their country's Korean embassy to obtain a comprehensive list of required documents for a successful application.

Aside from these requirements, Digital Nomad visa holders will not be allowed to work in a Korean organisation/company or participate in any local profit-making activity during their stay. No specific country requirements were mentioned in the official eligibility list by the South Korean government.