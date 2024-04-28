Tech & Startup
Sun Apr 28, 2024 10:25 PM
Last update on: Sun Apr 28, 2024 10:32 PM

Bangladeshi users made 3,580 cr. international calls on Imo in 2023

imo mobile
According to the annual report of Imo, Bangladeshi users messaged 101 billion times on the platform.

Imo, a messaging and calling app, has reported a significant surge in usage among Bangladeshi users in 2023, with 3,580 crore international calls made over the platform. Bangladesh saw a total of 247.9 billion interactions on Imo in 2023, with each Bangladeshi user communicating approximately 730 times on average, equivalent to about twice a day.

According to the annual report of Imo, Bangladeshi users messaged 101 billion times on the platform. Moreover Bangladeshi users made 9,160 crore calls, of which 3,580 crore were international. Bangladeshi users also engaged in over 676 million group calls during the year. The top five countries for international calls made by Bangladeshi users in 2023 were Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Malaysia, and Qatar.

Overall, Imo has over 200 million users globally, with 40 lakh new users added in 2023. Bangladesh alone has 5 crore out of 20 crore monthly active users worldwide, according to the company.

