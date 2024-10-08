Bangladeshi startup Jatri enters Saudi and UAE markets

Jatri, a Bangladeshi multi-modal travel platform, is entering the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) market, beginning with Saudi Arabia and the UAE, through the launch of 'Saafir.' The platform aims to provide integrated travel experiences for users in the GCC. According to a press release, since its inception, Jatri has established a network comprising over 6,000 buses, 60,000 drivers, 40 ferries, and 1.9 million registered users, processing more than 230 million transactions. Initially focused on digitising transportation in Bangladesh, Jatri offers services for bus, ferry, and car bookings.

The platform leverages technology to deliver travel recommendations based on speed, cost, and user preferences. The GCC's initiative to implement a unified visa system for its member states presents growth opportunities, akin to successful multi-modal travel solutions in Europe According to the press handout, inbound tourism expenditure in the GCC reached approximately $100 billion in 2023, while outbound spending exceeded $70 billion. The region aims to attract 200 million travellers by 2030, and Jatri intends to contribute to its transportation infrastructure, says the release.

Jatri has established a partnership with Eilago, a travel tech startup in the GCC transport sector, to provide integrated travel and transport solutions. The platform has made progress in the region by offering travel solutions for domestic Umrah pilgrims in Saudi Arabia and introducing private chauffeur services in hotels and corporates in Riyadh and Dubai.

Jatri has also launched new Umrah travel packages on the Saafir.co platform, which include door-to-door transportation, accommodation options, and support throughout the pilgrimage. These packages feature flexible pricing and a user-friendly booking system, catering to various budgets. Jatri aims to connect travellers across borders through a digital-first approach as part of its strategy in the Middle East's travel market, states the press release.