Bangladeshi startup Drutoloan raises USD 125k in pre-seed round

Druto Fintech Limited, a Bangladeshi fintech startup, has recently secured USD 1,25,000 in a pre-seed funding round. The investment comes from both local and foreign backers such as Ridwan Hafiz, CEO of GoZayaan, and Razy Shah, co-founder of Singapore's 2Stallions Digital Marketing Agency, as well as other investors.

According to a press release, the fintech platform Drutoloan offers a wide of range of services that streamline lending for local MSMEs, eliminating the need for multiple visits to financial institutions.

With the new round of investment, the company plans to establish 1,000 new SME centres to improve access to business loans and contribute to economic development in underserved regions of the country.