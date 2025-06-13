Bangladeshi-born scientist among top 0.5% in global scholarly rankings

In the field of machine learning, Dr Ahsan was ranked #1331 worldwide in terms of lifetime achievements—placing him in the top 0.4%. Photo: Collected from LinkedIn

Dr Md Manjurul Ahsan, a Bangladeshi-born scientist and current Research Assistant Professor at the University of Oklahoma, has been ranked among the top 0.5% of scholars worldwide, according to the 2024 Top Scholar rankings by ScholarGPS , a global scholarly analytics platform.

ScholarGPS identifies and ranks scholars based on their research impact, using AI and data science algorithms to compile the list. The platform ranks 30 million academic, industrial, and government scholars from 120,000 institutions across more than 200 countries, states the official website. In an official letter sent to Dr Ahsan, ScholarGPS noted that his ranking was based on a "strong publication record, impact of work, and the notable quality of scholarly contributions."

In the field of machine learning, Dr Ahsan was ranked #1331 worldwide in terms of lifetime achievements—placing him in the top 0.4%. He was also named the #317 top scholar globally in machine learning in the past five years. Additionally, Dr Ahsan was ranked among the world's top 2% most influential scientists in 2024, according to a separate list published by Stanford University and Elsevier last year.

Originally from Bangladesh, Dr Ahsan completed his BS in Industrial and Production Engineering from Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST). He later earned an MS in Industrial Engineering from Lamar University and a PhD in Industrial and Systems Engineering from the University of Oklahoma, according to his faculty profile in the University of Oklahoma's official website.

Dr Ahsan's research spans areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, computer vision, and digital twins. His work addresses challenges in healthcare and advanced manufacturing, including disease diagnosis from medical imaging, explainable AI frameworks, and intelligent quality assurance systems for 3D printing technologies.

To date, Dr. Ahsan has authored or co-authored over 60 peer-reviewed publications, including more than 25 as first author, states his faculty profile. Ten of his articles have been published in Q1-ranked journals, with two papers placed among the top 1% and five in the top 10% of most-cited publications in the field of engineering. His research has appeared in journals such as Expert Systems with Applications, Neural Networks, Artificial Intelligence in Medicine, and IEEE Access.

Dr Ahsan currently leads AI and ML research at the Sooner Additive Manufacturing Laboratory in Oklahoma. He has also received several academic honours, including the Gallogly College of Engineering Dissertation Excellence Award in 2023 and the IEEE IEMCON Best Paper Award in 2022.