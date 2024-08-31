Bangladesh wins bronze at International Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad

From right to left: Tasdik Ahmed Tanmoy from Govt. Laboratory High School, Rajshahi, won the Bronze medal, and Labib Bin Azad from Notre Dame College won the Honourable Mention. Image: Sadman S. Azad/BDOAA

A team from Bangladesh has won a Bronze Medal and an Honourable Mention at the recently held 17th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) 2024. Tasdik Ahmed Tonmoy from Govt. Laboratory High School, Rajshahi, won the Bronze medal, and Labib Bin Azad from Notre Dame College won the Honourable Mention.

The International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) is considered one of the most prestigious global competitions at the high school level. Competitors are marked through exams held on theory, observation, and data analysis, where theory comprises the highest marks. This year's competition consisted of 53 teams, including representatives from countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, and India. It was held from August 17 to 26 at the Vassouras, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The organisers are the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics Committee, The National Observatory, Brazil, and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation of Brazil.

The Bangladesh Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (BDOAA) Committee is the responsible body for sending a team of students and team leaders to this international competition to represent Bangladesh each year. This year, the team consisted of Tasdik Ahmed Tonmoy (Govt. Laboratory High School, Rajshahi), Sham Un Muhebbo Sajid (Govt. Laboratory High School, Rajshahi), Labib Bin Azad (Notre Dame College), Sheikh Hasin Abrar (Notre Dame College), Radh Chowdhury (Notre Dame College). The team was coordinated by two Team Leaders - Fahim Rajit Hossain and Mahmud Un Nobe.

This year, Tasdik Ahmed Tonmoy won the Bronze medal and made history as the youngest IOAA medalist from Bangladesh. Regarding his achievement, he said, "My journey in the Olympiad began when I was in the sixth grade. From then on, I dreamed of one day representing my country on foreign soil and winning a medal for my nation." He further explains although this is a dream come true, he will strive for "another opportunity to raise Bangladesh's flag even higher on the global stage."

Another member, Labib Bin Azad earned an Honourable Mention. He said he did not imagine this in his first attempt. as he would be selected from the national level to become a member of an international team representing Bangladesh. "I am grateful to bring home an international achievement for my country," he added.

Team Leader Fahim Rajit Hossain shared, "This year's participants were mostly new to the Olympiad circuit. Since the field of astronomy and astrophysics is relatively new from our country's perspective, we couldn't predict such a brilliant performance from them in their first participation."

Team Bangladesh will also compete at the upcoming 3rd International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics Junior (IOAA Jr.) in Kathmandu, Nepal this October. "We are now focused on preparing for our first-ever participation in the IOAA Jr," added Sadman S. Azad, Public Relations Manager of BDOAA.

The team says they dedicate this success to all martyrs of the Anti-Discriminatory student movement in Bangladesh last month, who sacrificed their lives for a reformed Bangladesh.