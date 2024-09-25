Bangladesh wins 4 gold medals at World Invention Competition and Exhibition

The winning teams from Bangladesh: Team Atlas (top left), Team Code Black (top right), Calibrator-Z (bottom right), and Team Dreams of Bangladesh (bottom left). Photos: Courtesy

A total of four Bangladeshi teams won one gold medal each at the World Invention Competition and Exhibition (WICE) 2024, an international science competition involving various categories. Among the winning Bangladeshi teams, Team Atlas, Team Code Black, and Calibrator-Z won gold in the 'IT & Robotics - University' category, and Team Dreams of Bangladesh won gold in the 'IT & Robotics - Senior High School' category.

This year's event was held on September 21 to 25, 2024, at the MAHSA University, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and was organised by the Indonesian Young Scientist Association (IYSA) and the MAHSA University. A total of 15 countries competed this year, including Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey, UAE, and the US.

The competition was held in the following five categories: Applied Life Sciences, Innovative Social Sciences, Applied Physics and Engineering, Environmental Sciences, and IT and Robotics. Gold medals were awarded to teams that scored above 80% in their respective categories.

Team Atlas

Team Atlas consisted of Sunny Jubayer (Brac University), Md. Ezhar Hossain Ifty (Brac University), Ziya Mohammad Sayef Ullah (Brac University), Mostakim Rahman Mahir (Heritage School), Abdullah Al Junaed (Dhaka Imperial College), Muhammad Mahdi Marzan (Sunnydale School), Faek Abdee (Dhaka College), S M Mustafi (Northern University of Business & Technology Khulna), Sanan Shikder (St. Joseph Higher Secondary School), and Md. Saad Islam (Daud Public School and College).

Team Code Black

Team Code Black consisted of Jannatul Ferdous Fabin (Brac University), Nusrat Zahan Sinha (Brac University), Ramisa Hasan Somprity (Brac University), Annesha Aboni Hassan- (North South University), Progga Laboni Ray (MIST), Fairooz Binte Kabir (Viqarunnisa Noon College), Saniea Islam Sara (BSMRGC), and Nosrat Jahan Nowrin (BSMRGC).

Team Calibrator-Z

Team Calibrator-Z consisted of Abdullah Ibnah Hasan (Dhaka College), Md Maruf Miah (Nirjhor Cantonment Public School & College), Jarif Ahmed (Mohammadpur Govt College), Atik Shahariyar Hasan (Dawood Public School & College), Siam Hasan (Tangail Polytechnic Institute), and Samir Ahmed (Mahmudul Hasan College).

Team Dreams of Bangladesh

Team Dreams of Bangladesh consisted of Mahadir Islam (Birshrestha Munshi Abdur Rouf Public College), Alif Zahan Prachurja (Bangladesh University of Professionals), Fatema Jahan Sifa (Independent University Bangladesh), Ayesha Jahra Safa (University of Chittagong), Siam Been Amin (Dhaka Residential Model College), Safin Ahmed (Dhaka Residential Model College), and MD Easin Arafat (Jagannath University).

Sunny Jubayer, leader of Team Atlas, expressed his hope for these awards to inspire others to believe in their potential.

Abdullah Ibnah Hasan from Team Calibrator-Z shared the challenges they faced. "It was challenging crafting the hardware and circuitry required meticulous attention to detail for optimal operation," he stated.

Members from Team Code Black shared, "We believe innovation knows no gender." As the first female robotics team from Bangladesh, they wish to break barriers and inspire the next generation of female innovators.