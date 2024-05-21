Bangladesh ranks 29th among top countries for hiring freelancers

According to the CEOWORLD Magazine report, there are approximately 1.57 billion freelancers worldwide. Image: Firosnv Photography/ Unsplash.

Bangladesh has been ranked 29th out of 30 countries for hiring freelancers in a recent report by CEOWORLD Magazine, with a score of 46.92.

USA, India and the UK were ranked as the top three countries with scores of 97.46, 95.71 and 94.81 respectively. China and Pakistan were ranked at 22th and 28th with a score of 56.31 and 48.56 respectively. Nigeria was the 30th country with a score of 45.93.

According to the CEOWORLD Magazine report, there are approximately 1.57 billion freelancers worldwide. The freelance platform market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.39 billion globally. On average, freelancers worldwide earn USD 21 per hour, with almost 70% of freelancers aged 35 or younger, said the report.