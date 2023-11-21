Tech & Startup
Zahidur Rabbi
Tue Nov 21, 2023 10:27 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 23, 2023 01:24 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Bangladesh govt. forms 'National Cyber Security Agency'

The new 'National Cyber Security Agency' will replace the previous 'Digital Security Agency'
Zahidur Rabbi
Tue Nov 21, 2023 10:27 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 23, 2023 01:24 PM
Image: Tech & Startup/Dall-E

The government has formed the new 'National Cyber Security Agency' which will replace the previous 'Digital Security Agency', according to an official gazette published on November 17, 2023. As per official sources, the Cyber Security Agency will be responsible for monitoring online communication and countering cyber crimes.

This newly formed agency is constituted under the Cyber Security Act 2023. According to the gazette, the Digital Security Agency formed under the previous law will be cancelled. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Regarding this change, Abu Sayed Md. Kamruzzaman, Director General of the former Digital Security Agency, said, "We are looking forward to a fresh start. As the new gazette was published, we are revising our existing structure with the ministry and other stakeholders." 

After getting approval from the cabinet, the Cyber Security Act was passed in Parliament on September 13, 2023. The new act is an amended version to replace the controversial Digital Security Act 2018.

Related topic:
Digital Security Actnational cyber security agencyDigital Security Agency
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

digital security act

Relabelling the DSA won’t protect citizens from cybercrimes

Cyber Security Act

We don’t want more people in jail for their posts on the internet

Bangladesh Parliament

Parliament passes Cyber Security Bill

DSA was legislated ignoring journalists

Column by Mahfuz Anam: DSA was legislated ignoring journalists

Cyber Security Act: Only fine, no jail time for defamation

ভোট সুষ্ঠু হবে—বিশ্বাস করা ছাড়া তো উপায়ও নেই: জাপা মহাসচিব
|রাজনীতি

ভোট সুষ্ঠু হবে—বিশ্বাস করা ছাড়া তো উপায়ও নেই: জাপা মহাসচিব

‘কেন্দ্রে যদি ভোটার আসতে পারে, তাহলে আমার মনে হয়, ৩০০ আসনে আমরা হয়তোবা দেখা যাবে সংখ্যাগরিষ্ঠতা পেতেও পারি’

১৯ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

‘ব্যবসা নাই’

৩০ মিনিট আগে