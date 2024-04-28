Bangladesh drops in global mobile internet speed ranking

In March, Ookla recorded a median mobile download speed of 24.59 Mbps, and an upload speed of 11.53 Mbps for Bangladesh. Image: Tech & Startup Desk.

Bangladesh has dropped six places in its global ranking for mobile internet speed performance, as reported by Ookla's Speedtest Global Index for March, which gathers data from monthly tests conducted by users worldwide. Despite individual improvements by operators, the country now sits at the 112th position out of 148 countries, falling from its previous position at 106th in the February report.

In March, Ookla recorded a median mobile download speed of 24.59 Mbps, and an upload speed of 11.53 Mbps for Bangladesh. Additionally, the broadband internet ranking for Bangladesh also saw a decline, slipping from 107th in February to 108th in March, according to the recent Ookla report.

Qatar leads the global chart with a median download speed of 313.30 Mbps, up from the previous 286.42 Mbps. Among neighbouring South Asian nations, rankings varied with India at 16th, the Maldives at 32nd, Myanmar at 104th, Sri Lanka at 123rd, Pakistan at 127th, and Nepal at 136th.

The latest Ookla report highlighted performance improvements across Banglalink, Grameenphone, Airtel, Robi, and state-owned Teletalk compared to the previous assessment. Banglalink led in the fourth quarter of 2023 with a median download speed of 26.74 Mbps, followed by Robi at 24.62 Mbps and Airtel at 23.18 Mbps. Grameenphone and Teletalk recorded median download speeds of 21.78 Mbps and 6.05 Mbps respectively.