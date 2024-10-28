Apple's ‘Apple Intelligence’ is here, and you can get it now

Apple has released a new suite of features under its 'Apple Intelligence' initiative, now available through its software updates iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1. The announcement introduces AI-powered functionalities designed to enhance productivity, improve user interaction, and ensure data privacy. This initial release aims to streamline users' everyday tasks through on-device processing and cloud security measures, with further updates anticipated in the coming months.

"Apple Intelligence introduces a new era for iPhone, iPad, and Mac," stated Apple CEO Tim Cook. "Our generative models are now at the heart of our devices, offering users a personal intelligence system that is both easy to use and protects their privacy." Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering, emphasized the focus on privacy, stating, "With on-device processing and Private Cloud Compute, we bring a new level of security to our AI capabilities."

Enhanced writing tools across Apple devices

Apple Intelligence introduces advanced Writing Tools across its platforms, allowing users to refine, proofread, and summarise text in various apps, from Mail and Messages to third-party apps. Key features include "Rewrite," which lets users adjust tone and style, and "Proofread," which provides grammar checks and suggests edits with explanations. Summaries can also be generated in paragraph, bullet point, or list format, adding versatility to everyday writing tasks.

More intuitive Siri

Siri receives a comprehensive update with a new design and the ability to switch between text and voice input. Siri's enhanced language understanding allows for more natural, conversational interactions, making it easier for users to complete tasks and access device information seamlessly. Additionally, Siri now has a broader range of Apple product knowledge, offering detailed guidance on functions like screen recording and Wi-Fi sharing.

Intelligent photo search and editing

The Photos app now supports natural language searches, enabling users to locate specific images or video moments simply by describing them. A new "Clean Up" tool also allows users to remove unwanted objects from photos, enhancing image quality without compromising the integrity of the original shot. In the Memories feature, Apple Intelligence can arrange photos and videos based on user descriptions to create personalised narrative movies.

Prioritised communication and focus tools

Apple's Mail and Notification systems gain AI-driven features such as Priority Messages, which highlights urgent emails, and Smart Reply, which suggests responses and ensures users answer questions in emails. Summarised notifications on the Lock Screen now allow users to focus on the most relevant messages, while a new focus feature reduces interruptions by surfacing critical notifications only.

Audio recording and transcription in Notes and Phone apps enable users to review conversations and calls more effectively, with a summary automatically generated post-call for easy reference.

Upcoming features and privacy advances

Apple has promised additional updates in December, including enhanced emoji creation with "Genmoji" and more expressive image tools like Image Playground. Users will soon be able to integrate ChatGPT knowledge into Writing Tools and Siri, leveraging its data understanding without needing an external tool. Apple continues to uphold its commitment to privacy, assuring users that on-device processing and Private Cloud Compute are in place to protect personal data while using Apple Intelligence features. Privacy-conscious users will also have options to manage their information when using ChatGPT integrations.