Apple WWDC 2025: How to watch and what to expect

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is set to begin at its Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California, at 10 a.m. PT (11 p.m. Bangladesh time) on 9 June.

With the keynote presentation expected to unveil some of the most significant visual updates to Apple's software ecosystem in years, the event can be watched online from Apple's official website as well as Apple's official YouTube channel.

What to expect

Among the most notable developments anticipated is a rebranding of Apple's operating system. According to multiple reports, Apple plans to abandon version numbers in favour of a year-based naming convention which means users are likely to see "iOS 26" replace the expected "iOS 19".

Also rumoured is the introduction of a redesigned user interface reportedly named "Soalrium", which draws aesthetic inspiration from visionOS, the operating system behind Apple's Vision Pro headset. Described by some sources as a "Liquid Glass" design, the interface is expected to bring a more translucent, glass-like look to the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, in what appears to be a push towards a more unified visual experience across devices.

Last year at WWDC 24, Apple was all about AI. At WWDC 25, reports suggest that the company is focusing internally on refining its AI offerings and enhancing the capabilities of Siri after mixed early feedback.