Apple AI, new Siri, iOS 18 and more: Everything Apple just announced

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 keynote has concluded, and the company unveiled some major updates. From AI advancements to major operating system upgrades, here's everything you need to know.

Image: Apple.

Apple's first AI system: Apple intelligence

Amidst the AI boom in the tech industry, Apple has introduced its own AI system, Apple Intelligence. This new personal intelligence system integrates generative models directly into iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Apple Intelligence enhances native apps, enabling capabilities like image generation and text summarisation. Emphasising on security, the system decides whether to use on-device processing or Apple's private cloud servers. Available for free, Apple Intelligence will debut on the iPhone 15 Pro and on iPads and Macs with M1 chips and later.

Siri's AI Upgrade

Siri is receiving a big AI boost. The upgraded voice assistant will now appear as a pulsating light on the edge of the device. This enhancement allows Siri to locate information within specific emails or surface photos of friends. Leveraging large language models (LLMs), Siri will better understand user queries and manage follow-up requests and questions.

Image: Apple.

ChatGPT integration with Siri

Siri's AI upgrade includes integration with OpenAI's ChatGPT. Siri will determine if a query is better suited for ChatGPT and seek user permission before sending requests. Users can access ChatGPT through Siri for free, without needing an account.

Image: Apple.

AI features across Apple apps in iOS 18

iOS 18 introduces several AI-driven features. Mail and Messages apps now offer email summarisation and response generation. The new 'Genmoji' feature allows users to create custom emojis from text prompts, while Image Playground serves as an AI image generator. The Photos app gains natural language search capabilities and a tool similar to Google's Magic Eraser for background object removal. Additionally, AI-powered transcriptions and summaries are added to the Notes and Phone apps.

Enhanced customisation in iOS 18

Apple is introducing a more customisable Control Centre in iOS 18, along with the ability to freely place app icons on the home screen. The update also includes app locking features to prevent others from accessing certain apps when sharing your phone. Other notable changes include a redesigned Photos app and a new Game Mode that minimises background activity to optimise gameplay.

RCS Support and iMessage Upgrades

With iOS 18, Apple confirms the arrival of rich communication services (RCS) support. Additionally, iMessage will see upgrades like text scheduling, SMS messaging via satellite, colourful Tapback options, and text formatting capabilities (bold, underline, italic).

New Apple TV Plus features

Apple TV Plus is introducing "inSights", allowing users to swipe down on their remote to view actors and characters in the current scene. Users can also identify songs playing in shows and add them to their Apple Music playlists. Apple TV Plus will now automatically display subtitles when a show is muted and support 21:9 projectors.

Passwords App for managing logins

Apple has revealed a new Passwords app for managing login details across devices. It will be available on iOS, iPadOS, macOS, visionOS, and even Windows.

Image: Apple.

iPadOS 18 and Calculator app can now solve written equations

iPadOS 18 introduces a Calculator app, complete with a Math Notes feature that uses the Apple Pencil to solve written equations. The update also includes a Smart Script feature that leverages machine learning to enhance handwriting appearance and spell-check notes.

Image: Apple.

macOS 15 introduces iPhone mirroring

The upcoming macOS update will enable iPhone mirroring on Macs, allowing users to interact with their iPhones directly from their Macs. The update also brings a new Highlights feature to Safari, using machine learning to identify interesting page sections.

watchOS 11's features

watchOS 11 includes automatic widget additions based on user needs and a new Vitals app for monitoring essential health metrics. Other features include cycle tracking, Live Activities, and the Check In feature, which lets loved ones track users during workouts.

Image: Apple.

visionOS 2 enhancements

visionOS 2, the first major update for Apple's operating system, introduces spatial photo capabilities and ultrawide Mac display support. The update also features more intuitive gestures and a travel mode for trains. Apple plans to expand Vision Pro availability to countries including China, Singapore, Australia, Canada, France, and the UK.

AirPods Pro updates

The next update for AirPods Pro introduces Siri Interactions, allowing users to respond to Siri by shaking their heads yes or no. The update also includes Voice Isolation for improved voice quality and reduced background noise.