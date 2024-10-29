Apple unveils new M4 iMac with Apple Intelligence

Apple today announced the release of its latest iMac, featuring the advanced M4 chip and Apple Intelligence, with a design focused on performance, user customisation, and environmental sustainability. The new iMac, available for pre-order today, is set to begin shipping on 8 November, with prices starting at $1,299.

The M4 chip is 1.7 times faster than the previous M1 model in productivity applications, and 2.1 times faster in graphics-intensive tasks such as gaming and photo editing, claims Apple. "With the powerful performance of Apple silicon, the new iMac changes the game once again," said John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. The latest Neural Engine, designed for AI, is now over three times faster than in the M1 model, bolstering Apple's personal intelligence system, Apple Intelligence.

Enhanced visuals and connectivity

The new iMac, which features a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, now includes an option for nano-texture glass. A new 12MP Center Stage camera is paired with Desk View to keep users centred on video calls while allowing simultaneous display of the workspace. The device is also equipped with four Thunderbolt 4-enabled USB-C ports, offering high-speed data transfer and supporting up to two 6K displays.

The iMac is available in seven new colours, each with colour-matched accessories, including a Magic Keyboard and Mouse or optional Magic Trackpad, all of which now feature USB-C ports.

Apple Intelligence integration

The introduction of Apple Intelligence aims to redefine the user experience, integrating advanced AI capabilities to streamline workflows and support creative applications. Available in macOS Sequoia, Apple Intelligence includes systemwide Writing Tools, a redesigned Siri capable of handling both spoken and typed requests, and upcoming features like Genmoji and Image Playground, set for release in December. Privacy is a key focus, with on-device processing for most tasks, complemented by Apple's Private Cloud Compute for more complex actions. The system also supports a free ChatGPT integration, allowing users to benefit from generative AI capabilities with privacy protections.

Environmentally conscious design

The iMac's design includes environmentally responsible materials, such as 100% recycled aluminium for the stand and recycled metals within circuit boards, claims Apple. Packaging is now entirely fiber-based, supporting Apple's aim to eliminate plastic in packaging by 2025. The company also reiterated its Apple 2030 target for carbon neutrality across its entire carbon footprint.