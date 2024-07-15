Tech & Startup
Mon Jul 15, 2024 03:00 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 15, 2024 03:12 PM

Apple sees nearly $8 bln annual sales in India: report

Mon Jul 15, 2024 03:00 PM Last update on: Mon Jul 15, 2024 03:12 PM
Apple India sales
Apple BKC Mumbai, the tech giant's first retail store in India. Image: Apple

Apple has hit a record of almost $8 billion worth of annual sales in India, as per a recent report by Bloomberg News. More than half of the sales were from Apple's popular iPhone lineup, adds the report.

This rise in sale numbers accounted for a 33% jump in revenue for the two Apple flagship stores in India during the past 12 months through March, states the report.

As per another report by Bloomberg News in April this year, Apple has assembled $14 billion worth of iPhones in India in the past fiscal year. Furthermore, about 14% of marquee Apple devices are produced in India, states Bloomberg.

In August last year, it was reported by Bloomberg that Apple had begun production of the iPhone 15 at the Sriperumbudur plant in Tamil Nadu, India. Most of the Indian-made Apple devices are produced at this factory as well.

Apple CEO Tim Cook inaugurated the tech giant's first retail store in India in April 2023, situated in Mumbai. The second store was launched soon after, at the Select Citywalk in the Saket District Centre of New Delhi.

Appleindiaapple india
