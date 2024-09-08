Apple iPhone 16 launch: how to watch the special event

Apple is gearing up to unveil its latest iPhone, with the launch of the iPhone 16 set for Monday, September 9. Image: Apple

Apple is gearing up to unveil its latest iPhone, with the launch of the iPhone 16 set for Monday, September 9. The highly anticipated event is titled "It's Glowtime," hinting at the introduction of new features, including updates to Apple Intelligence and possibly a glowing effect for Siri on the new devices.

Unlike previous iPhone launches, this keynote will take place on a Monday, breaking from Apple's usual pattern of Tuesday or Wednesday launches. Although Apple has not confirmed the reason for the shift, it is speculated that the change is to avoid clashing with the US presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, scheduled for the following day.

The event will begin at 10AM Pacific Time (11PM Bangladesh time), which aligns with Apple's typical launch schedule. Fans and media alike are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of the iPhone 16, which is expected to bring significant design changes and feature upgrades.

How to watch the Apple Special Event

The keynote will be pre-recorded and available for streaming, with an in-person viewing for members of the press at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park. Apple has made it easy for fans to watch the event from various platforms.

The primary option is through Apple's official website (apple.com), where viewers can tune in live. In addition, the event will be available to stream on the Apple TV app, accessible on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs, as well as certain smart TVs. No Apple TV+ subscription is required to watch the keynote.

For those who prefer to watch on YouTube, Apple's official channel will also host a live stream of the event, with the page already displaying a countdown to the event date and time.