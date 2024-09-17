Amazon enforces five-day workweek for employees

Additionally, Amazon is ending a program that previously allowed employees to work from anywhere for up to four months each year. Image: Phil Murphy/Flickr

Amazon has announced a new policy that will require employees to be physically present at the office five days a week starting next year, toughening its previous three-day office mandate. Additionally, Amazon is ending a program that previously allowed employees to work from anywhere for up to four months each year.

In a letter posted on Amazon's website, CEO Andy Jassy emphasised that the decision is essential to enhance collaboration, innovation, and connection within the company.

According to a Reuters report, the new ruling has stirred unrest among a vocal group of employees, some of whom even staged a walkout at the company's Seattle headquarters last year. Their protest focused not only on the return-to-office policy but also on broader issues like layoffs and Amazon's environmental policies.

In some instances, employees who were unable or unwilling to comply with the three-day mandate were reportedly locked out of Amazon's systems and informed that they had "voluntarily resigned". The new five-day mandate, which has yet to be fully detailed, could potentially come with similarly strict enforcement.

In addition to the increased work mandate, Amazon also plans to restructure its workforce, with a focus on increasing the ratio of individual contributors to managers by at least 15% by the first quarter of 2025. This suggests a leaner, more hands-on workforce, as the company works to identify roles that may no longer be required.

Though the company has not yet made it clear how rigid the new mandate will be, past enforcement suggests that Amazon is prepared to take a hard line. For employees struggling to adapt to the new policy, this could mean tough decisions about relocating or leaving the company.