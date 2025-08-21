AI app Poultry Pal launched in Bangladesh

Nevronus Systems, a Bangladeshi IT startup, has launched an artificial intelligence-driven mobile application called 'Poultry Pal', designed to help poultry farmers detect and prevent chicken diseases.

According to a press release, the app analyses chicken droppings to provide an initial indication of whether a bird may be suffering from conditions such as Coccidiosis, Salmonellosis or Newcastle Disease. The developers – Mohammad Razib Mustafiz, Akram Hossain and Chandan Kumar Roy – described their tool as the first of its kind worldwide, with the capability to run offline once downloaded.

Unlike traditional methods of diagnosis, which often require costly laboratory tests or only become possible when visible symptoms appear, the app uses AI to identify visual markers in faeces that may point to early signs of illness. However, Nevronus Systems cautioned that the tool is intended as a preliminary diagnostic aid, and not a replacement for professional veterinary consultation.