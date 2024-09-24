5 types of people you should keep in your professional network

No matter what step you are in your career, networking can make or break your professional success. The right connections can open doors to better opportunities, and at times, help you navigate challenges that might stump your progress. But, who should you prioritise on your list? Here are five types of people you should always consider in your professional network.

Mentors

A mentor is someone with more experience than you, who can offer valuable guidance and advice at any step of your career. If you are on the verge of a tough decision or wondering how to develop a specific skill, a mentor can provide unique insights and help you see the bigger picture. As such, keep mentors at the top of your professional network, so you always have people to not just give you advice, but to challenge you to grow.

Industry experts

Just like mentors, industry experts will have more experience than you as well - but they are at the top of their respective fields, always updated about the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities. Stay connected with them so they share knowledge that may not be readily available. Follow their work and engage with their content to broaden your understanding of the industry.

Sponsors

A mentor will help you develop, an industry expert is someone you can learn from, but a sponsor will directly elevate your career by recommending promotions or new roles. They are people with influence in your industry who will advocate for you even when you are not physically present in a conversation.

Recruiters

While a sponsor will help you increase visibility, recruiters are your direct gateways to new job opportunities. When building your network, try to build a relationship with a recruiter who understands your skills and aspirations. Because they are constantly on the lookout for new talents, they can streamline your job search and potentially connect you with your next big career jump.

Business partners

Business partners are people you collaborate with directly—clients, vendors, or even co-founders. As these relationships are built on trust and mutual goals, a strong partnership can potentially lead to successful projects and long-term growth for both parties. If you nurture connections with interested business partners, you can even ensure proper funding if you launch your own venture down the line.