5 signs of toxic leadership in the workplace

A short guide on how to recognise toxic behaviour in your boss and how to advocate for change

Toxic leaders often feel the need to control every aspect of their team's work. They micromanage tasks, leaving little room for employees to take initiative or make decisions. Illustration: Zarif Faiaz

Effective leadership is crucial for the success and well-being of any organisation. A good leader fosters a positive work environment, drives innovation, and motivates employees to reach their full potential. However, not all leaders possess these qualities. Some exhibit toxic traits that can undermine morale, stifle creativity, and create a culture of fear and resentment. Understanding the signs of toxic leadership is the first step towards advocating for change.

Micromanagement and control

Toxic leaders often feel the need to control every aspect of their team's work. They micromanage tasks, leaving little room for employees to take initiative or make decisions. This can lead to a stifling environment where creativity and innovation are suppressed. Employees may feel undervalued and untrusted, decreasing job satisfaction and productivity. A work culture dominated by excessive control from the top can quickly become unproductive and demoralising.

Intimidation and fear tactics

Toxic leaders often use intimidation and fear to maintain control. They may belittle employees, threaten job security, or create a hostile work environment. This type of behaviour can lead to high levels of stress, anxiety, and a high turnover rate. By fostering a culture of fear, such leaders ensure that employees are more focused on avoiding punishment than on excelling in their roles.

Toxic leaders are also often boastful and arrogant, believing they are always right and expecting others to accept their word without question. They resent being corrected, especially by subordinates. This irritability can create a tense and oppressive work atmosphere, inhibiting creativity and discouraging employees from speaking up. This also creates an environment where collaboration and learning are stifled, as the leader's ego takes precedence over collective success. In contrast, effective leaders demonstrate humility and a willingness to learn from others.

Autocratic

A toxic boss often expects their directions to be followed without question, treating their own opinions as the only ones that matter. This autocratic style discourages input and feedback, leading to a disengaged and demoralised workforce. Employees under such leadership are often seen as mere tools to execute the leader's vision, rather than valued contributors with their own insights and ideas. Good leadership, however, values diverse perspectives and fosters an environment of open dialogue and collaboration.

Nepotism and favouritism

When a leader shows favouritism towards certain employees or hires friends and family members regardless of their qualifications, it can create a toxic work environment. This can lead to feelings of injustice and resentment among other employees, who may feel their hard work is not recognised or rewarded. An environment where merit is sidelined in favour of personal connections is detrimental to both morale and productivity.

Lack of transparency and openness

A toxic leader often operates in secrecy, withholding important information from their team. This lack of transparency can breed mistrust and suspicion among employees. When decisions are made behind closed doors without input or explanation, it can lead to confusion and frustration. An opaque approach to management can also create a disconnect between leadership and staff, exacerbating tensions and reducing overall organisational cohesion.

How to bring about change

Changing toxic leadership requires a collective effort from employees and a commitment to fostering a positive workplace culture. Document and communicate issues by keeping a record of specific instances of toxic behaviour. When communicating with higher management or HR, provide concrete examples to support your claims.

Building alliances with like-minded colleagues who share your concerns is essential. A united front is more likely to be heard and taken seriously by higher management. Highlight the benefits of change by presenting a clear case for how a change in leadership style can benefit the organisation. Use data and examples to show how a positive work environment can lead to increased productivity, employee satisfaction, and overall success.

Lastly, be patient and persistent. Change often takes time, especially when it involves deeply ingrained behaviours and attitudes. Stay persistent and continue to advocate for a healthier, more positive work environment.