250cc Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched in Bangladesh

Uttara Motors, the manufacturer and distributor of Bajaj motorcycles in Bangladesh, has recently launched The Pulsar N250 motorcycle.

Priced at BDT 3,39,999, the Pulsar N250 is powered by a 250 cc oil-cooled engine and uses a dual-channel antilock braking system (ABS). It has a 14 liter fuel tank, an assist and slipper clutch, LED projector headlamp and infinity display. The exhaust is bigger which makes the bike look more sporty in design. Pulsar N250 is available in black, red and blue.

According to a press release, Uttara Motors is manufacturing Bajaj Motorcycles from its own factory in Savar with an annual capacity of Three lakh units.