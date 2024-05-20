2 Bangladeshi robotics teams win Gold at WSEEC 2024

2 Bangladeshi robotics teams have won the Gold Medals at the World Science Environment and Engineering Competition (WSEEC) 2024, held in Indonesia. The competition was attended by 310 teams from 18 countries.



CodeBlack, one of the two winners, is an all-female team comprised of Jannatul Ferdous Fabin (team leader), Nusrat Zahan Sinha (team management), Nosrat Jahan Nowrin (hardware), Saniea Islam Sara (software), and Tahia Rahman (project manager).

Team Atlas, the other winner team has Sunny Jubayer from BRAC University, Md. Al Mahmud Alif from Nirjhor Cantonment Public School and College, Md. Maruf Miah from Nirjhor Cantonment Public School and College, Atik Shahariyar Hasan from Dawood Public School and College, and Abdullah Ibnah Hasan from Dhaka College.

Organised by the Indonesian Young Scientist Association (IYSA) and held between 13 to 17 May 2024 at the Universitas Pancasila, Faculty of Pharmacy, Jakarta, Indonesia, the competition saw teams representing 18 countries, including, but not limited to, Indonesia, the USA, China, Thailand, Mexico, Malaysia, and more.