Revamp Your Home with the Perfect Pillows and Rugs

When decorating their homes, people often consider changing curtains, adding paintings or showpieces, and buying new furniture. While these changes can certainly make a difference, they can also be costly and time-consuming. Here's a simpler idea: focusing on pillows and rugs can dramatically enhance the style and personality of your home while uplifting the overall atmosphere. Whether you prefer the plush comfort of a rug underfoot or the decorative flair of thoughtfully chosen throw pillows, these elements can add elegance and charm to your interior design.

"Changing accents like pillows and rugs is a low-cost yet effective way to transform the look and feel of a space. Bright colours can liven up a room, while muted tones can tone things down and prevent a space from feeling too overwhelming," advises M. Abrar Rahman, Managing Director and Principal Architect at Hatch Studio Limited.

To help you choose the perfect pillows and rugs for your home, consider the following tips:

Choose a Rug First

It's generally best to start by selecting your rug, as it is the largest item in the room and makes the most significant impact. If you have area rugs and matching pillows, picking the right rug becomes even more crucial due to its size. If overhauling all the fabrics in your living room feels overwhelming, take it step by step. Begin with a rug you love and build your pillow combinations from there. Select 2-3 colours from the rug to guide your choices. For colourful, culturally artistic, and unique rugs that add a traditional touch, consider places like Jatra Biroti, Beniboonon, and Aarong, where prices range from BDT 1,500 to BDT 11,000 and beyond for handwoven rugs.

Alternatively, if you prefer a more modern and Western aesthetic, opt for brands such as ISHO and homeandbeyond, with prices ranging from BDT 2,500 to BDT 50,000.

Additionally, many people assume that woollen carpets are unsuitable for our homes due to hot temperatures, but this is a misconception. In urban areas, our houses and offices are typically equipped with air-cooling systems, so woollen carpets are not a problem. In fact, they offer benefits such as excellent sound insulation and contribute to a calm atmosphere. So, don't hesitate to consider these carpets as well.

Adjust Your Style Accordingly

When decorating your home, it's important to vary the size and shape of your pillows. A large rug is usually preferred for the living room, while a smaller one is more suitable for the bedroom.

If you have two square pillows, consider adding a rectangular lumbar or a round pillow for a playful touch. "Ensure your pillows and rugs are proportionate to your furniture size for balance, and mix patterns thoughtfully to avoid overwhelming the space," advises a designer from Aarong. Shops like Jatra and Aarong offer artistic and unique pillows priced around BDT 300 to BDT 1,300, while ISHO, homeandbeyond, and various online retailers offer minimalist and modern pillows ranging from BDT 400 to BDT 4,000. The goal is to keep the eye engaged by varying the heights and shapes of the pillows.

When selecting a rug for high-traffic areas where you entertain friends or family, opt for darker shades and durable patterns that can withstand frequent use. Ensure the fabric and weave are sturdy enough for daily wear. In less-frequented areas such as guest rooms, studies, and bedrooms, you can explore unique designs and select lighter-coloured rugs with minimal patterns, although these may require more care and maintenance.

"Since your rug is one of the larger elements in your room, try to select a lighter shade within your chosen palette and consider what you want to achieve in that space. Different shapes, such as rounds or ovals, can serve as good accents with a coffee table or a centre console table," suggests M. Abrar Rahman.

Similarly, Saadul Islam, Managing Director at Beni Bonoon, advises, "A living room typically requires a larger rug, depending on the size of the space. It's usually best to place the table on top of the rug, as this is a seating area."

"For rugs, choosing the right size for each area is crucial. For a bedroom, a 3x5 feet rug is ideal for the bed, and a smaller round rug can be placed in the corner if there is a seating area," adds Saadul Islam.

Integrate Texture and Patterns

Don't be afraid to experiment with different patterns and abstract shapes, even when it comes to pillows and rugs. The market offers many options featuring culturally artistic and unique designs that highlight our Bengali heritage. Choosing rugs and pillows with images of our landscapes or representations of our national identity is a fantastic way to add personality and style to your home.

"Focus on layering textures, such as pairing plush rugs with velvet pillows, and coordinating colours that complement or contrast with your existing décor," says a designer from Aarong.

The key to successfully mixing patterns is to vary their scale. By coordinating patterns within a well-thought-out colour scheme, you can blend traditional prints with modern ones or balance masculine and feminine styles. Let your personality shine through by selecting pillows with patterns that resonate with you.

Jatra Biroti, Aarong, and Beni Bonoon—where "Beni" translates to "braids," reflecting their intricate artistic patterns—are places that showcase Bengali culture through their detailed designs of pillows, rugs, and more.

"Our top-selling rugs are the hand-braided and printed larger rugs. We also see significant demand for our smaller 27-inch multi-purpose rug, which is ideal for a small corner," says Saadul.

Blending the Two

Finally, the most important part is knowing how to blend the two like puzzle pieces. When coordinating pillows and rugs, start by using the rug's colours and design style as your base palette.

"Always consider contrasting colours for pillows and rugs. For example, if the rug is a natural jute colour, try to choose a colourful pillow. Mixing different sizes of pillows can also add more character to your space," advises Saadul.

There are several ways to approach this, depending on your room's style and mood.

Here are some ideas:

Keep it Neutral: Opt for a neutral rug and use pillows as a subtle accent. Ensure your choices have varied textures for added depth. Before finalising, consider how they'll interact with your walls and floors.

Tonal Harmony: Choose pillows that match shades from the rug, but don't limit yourself to exact matches. Using lighter or darker hues within the same colour family adds richness and sophistication.

Play with Complements: For a vibrant look, experiment with complementary colours or harmonious shades that blend well with your overall decor. Examples include pairing terracotta with blue, peach with mint, or camel with olive green.

These approaches allow you to create a cohesive and visually appealing space that reflects your style. Although there are a few parameters to consider when choosing your accents, there is no set rule for what will work.

"Interior design depends a lot on what works for you, which is different for everyone. As long as you choose what you love and know what makes you happy, you will surely enjoy your space," explains M. Abrar Rahman.