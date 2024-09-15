Living in glass

For a long time, glass was primarily associated with windows and mirrors in real estate and interior design. However, modern apartments now fully embrace its potential to enhance both aesthetics and energy efficiency.

In the modern landscape, apartments that use glass instead of concrete for its walls are incredibly sought after pieces of property. Traditionally, such use of glass would be reserved for what is normally termed a "penthouse" and be a luxury. However, nowadays it is becoming an even more popular choice for the masses.

So, if you're someone thinking of getting your own apartment that heavily features the use of glass or want to construct your own property with this feature, here are the most important things to keep in mind.

The types of glass

Yes, there simply isn't just one type of glass that you have to consider when building an apartment with glass at its centre-piece.

In fact, there is quite a wide variety of glass you should be familiar with so you can understand what you are dealing with. The most common ones you should know are:

1. Float Glass: This is the type used for windows and doors and is known for its clarity.

2. Tempered Glass: Commonly associated with mobile phones, tempered glass is heat-treated to enhance its strength and is commonly used for shower doors, balcony railings, and sliding doors.

3. Laminated Glass: This type consists of multiple layers of glass, providing extra safety and sound insulation.

4. Low-E Glass: Low-emissivity glass is coated with a thin metallic layer that reflects heat while allowing light to seep through. In a country like Bangladesh, where temperatures soar, this type of glass can be great for windows, allowing better climate control indoors.

5. Frosted/Tinted Glass: These types ensure privacy without having to sacrifice natural light coming into the unit. Frosted glass is commonly used in bathrooms, while tinted glass is more commonly associated with windows.

Natural light

The greatest benefit of using glass in apartments is the abundance of natural light it can allow into your apartment. Large windows encompassing the entire perimeter of your home can significantly reduce the artificial lighting during the daytime. Natural light is also linked with improved mood, increased productivity, and better sleep patterns.

Aesthetics

Glass is also known for its ability to make rooms seem bigger than they are. Floor-to-ceiling windows that offer a widespread view of the outdoors almost blends with the interior and exterior. Additionally, having a good view can always help give one a little more joy in actively enjoying their new space.

Privacy

Possibly the biggest concern people have when considering an apartment enshrouded in glass is the privacy concerns. While glass is often associated with openness, modern technology provides solutions to balance transparency with privacy. Frosted, tinted, or smart glass (which can switch from clear to opaque with a button press) can be used in bathrooms, bedrooms, and other private areas. These options allow residents to enjoy the benefits of glass without compromising their privacy. Additionally, strategic placement and design, such as using glass bricks or incorporating blinds and curtains, can provide privacy when needed.

Energy efficiency

Apartments that heavily use glass are often known for their energy efficiency. Low-E glass helps regulate indoor temperatures, which leaves apartments cooler—an absolute necessity in Dhaka. Double or triple glazing the glass also further enhances the insulation capabilities. This usually means lower utility bills.

Maintenance

Probably the most important factor in terms of enjoying the benefits of the visual aspect is maintenance. Glass surfaces easily show smudges and fingerprints. However, they are also relatively easy to clean. Additionally, modern glass treatments like self-cleaning coatings can significantly reduce the frequency of required maintenance. These coatings break down organic dirt with sunlight and allow rainwater to wash it away, keeping windows clean with minimal effort.

As architecture continues to evolve, more and more innovations will follow. But right now, glass apartments have reached a level of popularity for a reason. For those who love minimalism, such spaces feel like the perfect choice to start their home. Giving this aura of balance in terms of lights and visuals.

The energy efficiency elements too makes it a somewhat practical choice if it is within your means. So, why not consider diving into this world where the roles have changed, where you have glass instead of concrete, an eye out into the world around you.