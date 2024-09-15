Dhaka’s expanding horizon

The Challenges and Opportunities of Urban Growth

Dhaka's residential expansion has been a defining feature of its urban landscape, propelled by the city's role as the country's bustling capital and economic powerhouse. This growth has emerged through a blend of strategic planning and spontaneous development, reflecting the combined efforts of government policies and private sector investments.

Dhaka is bordered by the Buriganga River to the south, the Turag River to the west, the Balu River to the east, and Tongi Khal to the north. Urbanisation began when Dhaka became the capital of East Bengal under the British Raj in 1905 and later the capital of East Pakistan in 1947. Even earlier, in 1610, Dhaka was established as the first capital of Subah Bangalah and was renamed Jahangirnagar after Emperor Jahangir. Its significance grew exponentially after becoming the capital of independent Bangladesh in 1971.

"Dhaka is at a higher elevation than its surrounding areas, with the Buriganga riverbank standing 6-7 feet higher than Jinjira. Around 100 years ago, the industrial area of Tejgaon was far from the main city, but it developed as an extension to the north and east, along with the airport. The city expanded northwards, bounded to the west by the Turag River, while eastern areas like Banasree and Aftabnagar were artificially developed by filling with soil up to Bishwa Road," explains Dr Ainun Nishat, Professor Emeritus at the Centre of Climate Change and Environmental Research, BRAC University.

The government's efforts to develop Dhaka have been crucial in shaping both residential and commercial spaces. Established as the Dacca Improvement Trust (DIT) in 1956 in East Pakistan, RAJUK initially focused on developing 320 square miles, later expanding to cover 590 square miles by 1987. The Detailed Area Plan (DAP), introduced in 2010, served as the third tier of development planning for Dhaka City, following the Dhaka Metropolitan Development Plan (DMDP) of 1995.

RAJUK's Detailed Area Plan (DAP) for 2022-2035 marks a significant milestone in Dhaka's planning history. It outlines a long-term strategy for the next 20 years, covering an area of 1,528 sq. km (590 sq. miles). This plan aims to guide coordinated urban development across the Dhaka Metropolitan Region, providing a flexible framework to shape future growth. Covering a vast area, it underscores Dhaka's anticipated expansion and development trajectory.

The plan aims to enhance connectivity between Dhaka's central region and its surrounding areas, including:

• Eastern regions such as Tarabo, Bhulta, Purbachal, and Kaliganj

• Northern regions including Tongi, Gazipur, and nearby areas

• The southern region, encompassing Narayanganj

• Western areas like Savar, Dhamsona, and surrounding regions

• The southwestern region, including Keraniganj

Successful projects like Uttara and the ongoing development of Purbachal, managed by Rajuk and currently offering more than 25,000 residential plots, are vital government initiatives that address the high demand for housing in Dhaka.

Urbanisation is becoming a reality at an accelerating pace, driven by both government and private sector efforts.

"Dhaka is expanding with the Purbachal project and private developments such as Bashundhara. Urbanisation relies on initiatives from the government, private sector, or public-private partnerships. The Metro Rail and Expressway have improved connectivity from Mirpur to Diabari. Other significant developments include the third airport terminal and the 300 Feet Road area. The government also plans to build 12,600 rental apartments for lower-income people in Gazipur, which is crucial for extending Dhaka further," says Md. Wahiduzzaman, President of REHAB.

Additionally, factors such as the aspirations of the younger generation, shifting lifestyle patterns, and population dynamics are fuelling the continued expansion of Dhaka and the mass migration to the capital. These trends present a significant challenge in meeting the housing needs of the rapidly growing population.

"When our population was 12 crore, 2 crore people lived in the city and 10 crore in rural areas. In the next ten years, the total population is projected to reach around 20 crore. During this period, the rural population is expected to decrease from 10 crore to 8 crore, while the urban population will increase from 2 crore to 12 crore, with Dhaka being the primary destination for these people," explains Dr Ainun Nishat.

Real estate companies are strategically targeting newly developed and expanded areas, a critical move for the housing sector in this burgeoning mega city.

"We have initiated several projects in the Jolshiri Abashon area and have already begun work. This development is located near the 300 Feet area of Bashundhara, close to Narayanganj and ahead of Rupganj. The key feature of this location is that 55 percent of it is open space. It offers facilities such as a natural lake park, driveways, a cycle track, a five-star hotel, and a golf course. People now seek these amenities to enjoy living in a green environment," says A K M Rafiul Islam, Head of Sales at Sheltech (Pvt.) Ltd.

He further adds that they see this project as an opportunity for mutual benefit, creating a win-win situation for both clients and the company. He also notes that clients' preferences have become more diverse, with a growing demand for more open spaces and low-rise apartment buildings.

"We have several ongoing projects in newly developed areas of Dhaka. For example, there is the Rupayan Bhuiyan Emporium and ongoing land development efforts in Ashulia, phase three of Rupayan Town near Narayanganj to the south of Dhaka, and the inauguration of a satellite town covering about 300 bighas in the 300 Feet Purbachal area with the North-South Group. Additionally, we have successfully developed Rupayan City in Uttara, transforming previously abandoned land," explains Md Samiul Hasan, Senior Manager of Marketing and Media at Rupayan Housing Estate Limited.

Mass housing represents the future of real estate, and without the active participation of real estate companies and developers, the process would lack dynamism and efficiency. Their expertise and experience are crucial for driving successful and timely developments.

"The government is encouraging housing development in the newly expanded areas. In the Detailed Area Plan (DAP), height restrictions set by the Floor Area Ratio (FAR) are more manageable for those constructing new buildings or developing multiple plots compared to redeveloping existing properties in central Dhaka. However, other basic amenities, such as transportation and community services, must also be provided," an expert from Rangs Properties points out.

He stresses the importance of government support through incentives, subsidies, and tax rebates for real estate developers, given the substantial time, logistics, and workforce required for these projects. Such support would encourage reputed real estate companies to invest in developing new townships or community projects.

He also warns that if the development process remains unplanned and lacks proper oversight, future bottlenecks could arise between central Dhaka and the newly expanded housing areas, potentially causing chaos in a city already recognised as the slowest in the world.

Mehedi Hasan, Chief Design Coordinator of Credence Housing Ltd., expresses concerns about Dhaka's development plans, especially in Keraniganj. He points out that private housing developments have proliferated without complying with RAJUK's regulations, raising the risk of hazards from unplanned growth. In areas like Bosila, where buildings occupy just 0.25% of the area, congestion from Mohammadpur to the Bosila bridge has already become a significant issue. Hasan questions the future implications once these areas reach their maximum development capacity.

Effective planning is crucial, and it is essential to prioritise steps carefully to achieve optimal results. Plans and timelines must be properly aligned and executed as scheduled.

Md. Wahiduzzaman, President of REHAB, suggests that the government should stop allocating land or apartments to officials in Dhaka, given the city's limited availability. Instead, he proposes that officials make use of government housing on a rental basis. He also criticises the delay in the development of Purbachal, warning that the project's benefits may be lost if it is not completed within the next decade. Wahiduzzaman argues that RAJUK should have prioritised road construction before developing plots. Although Uttara is often considered a success, he notes that 20-30 percent of its land remains undeveloped. He advocates for mandatory timelines for property development on leased land, with provisions for reallocation if these deadlines are not met.

Dhaka remains the primary destination for people from across the country, yet there is a lack of effective decentralisation efforts to reduce the city's burden. Enhancing essential facilities such as fire safety, water supply, roads, recreational areas, schools, colleges, and hospitals would make newly developed housing areas more appealing. Sustainable development depends on strong monitoring systems.

The Chairman of RAJUK, the key regulatory authority for housing in Dhaka, acknowledges that the city's expansion is driven by both government and private initiatives. However, he stresses that ensuring sustainable development requires RAJUK to enhance its monitoring capabilities and capacity to manage its growing responsibilities effectively.

"We are relocating our zonal offices to newly developed areas so that we can directly oversee and monitor all developments. This change means people will no longer need to visit the central office for plan approvals, and our officers will be better positioned to accurately monitor new buildings in their respective areas. We will also appoint a third party and collaborate with major universities to scrutinise these activities, report back to us, and conduct research on these projects," explains Maj Gen (Retd) Md Siddiqur Rahman Sarker, Chairman of RAJUK.

The Chairman further points out a significant lack of data on buildings, owners, and lands, which impedes effective monitoring efforts.

"We have invited the Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) to develop a comprehensive database for RAJUK within three months. They will manage and preserve all types of data to prevent any loss. This system will allow anyone to access information automatically without needing to visit our office," he adds.

Furthermore, he highlights the importance of addressing issues such as waterlogging, flooding, pollution, and the challenges posed by climate change to ensure the durability of Dhaka's expansion. These measures are crucial for promoting sustainable growth and resilience in the city.