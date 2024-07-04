Bangladeshi Students in US Higher Education

There were 13,563 international students from Bangladesh at US higher education institutions in 2022/23. A 28.0% change from the previous year.

13th Largest Sending Country:

Bangladesh is currently the 13th largest sending country of international students to the United States, showcasing the strong educational ties between the two nations.

Record Number of Bangladeshi Students in the US

All-Time High Enrollment: The U.S. Embassy is pleased to announce that 13,563 Bangladeshi students chose to study in the United States during the 2022-2023 academic year, as reported by the 2023 Open Doors Report on International EduICcational Exchange.

Significant Increase: This number represents a 28% increase from the previous academic year (2021-2022), one of the highest overall increases in the world.

Cultural and Academic Contributions: Bangladeshi students bring incredible experiences to U.S. classrooms, enriching campus life through cultural programs and engaging in groundbreaking research.

Recognition and Gratitude: The U.S. appreciates the contributions of Bangladeshi students and is grateful for their increasing presence in American universities. Their participation strengthens the people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Value of US Education: The high demand for U.S. degrees is due to the exceptional quality of the U.S. education system and the global value of an American degree.

American Spaces in Bangladesh

Six American Spaces: EducationUSA operates through six American Spaces across Bangladesh, providing free access to information about studying in the United States. These are:

The American Center at the U.S. Embassy, Baridhara, Dhaka

Edward M. Kennedy (EMK) Center in Gulshan, Dhaka

American Corner Chattogram (1/A O R Nizam Road Prabartak, circle), Chattogram

American Corner Rajshahi (Paba, Kharkhari Bypass Road), Rajshahi

American Corner Khulna (Shib Bari More), Khulna

American Corner Sylhet (Shamimabad, Bagbari, Sylhet)

Extensive Network: EducationUSA is part of a global network of over 430 advising centers, providing virtual and in-person sessions.

Undergraduate and Graduate Students

Undergraduate Growth: The number of Bangladeshi undergraduate students increased by more than 50%, with 2,500 students enrolled in undergraduate programs.

Graduate Enrollment: Nearly 10,000 Bangladeshi graduate students are studying in the U.S., making Bangladesh the seventh largest source of graduate students in the United States.

Decade of Growth

300% Increase in a Decade: Over the past decade, the number of Bangladeshi students in the United States has increased by more than 300%, from 3,314 students in the 2011-2012 academic year to 13,563 in the 2022-2023 academic year.

Increasing Engagement and Visits

More US College Visits: The number of U.S. colleges and universities visiting Bangladesh has increased dramatically. In 2023, 58 HEI representatives visited Bangladesh, marking an over 200% increase from 2022.

Continued Growth Anticipated: This positive trend is expected to continue, further boosting the number of Bangladeshi students choosing to study in the United States