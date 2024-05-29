Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology (AUST) is the first private university in Bangladesh to receive a permanent government charter. With a slogan of 'innovation-collaboration-leadership', AUST continuously strives to produce graduates who can contribute to society and the nation. Technology is transforming the way we live and work, altering the workforce landscape. As Bangladesh sets its target to become a developed country and achieve its Vision 2041, AUST, being the premier technological university, endeavors to instill the required skills, knowledge, and attributes to help its graduates excel. We aim to make students job-ready with transferable skills such as communication, critical thinking, problem-solving, and collaboration. AUST emphasizes the development of these generic skills over rote learning, allowing graduates to adapt their learning in diverse settings.

AUST supports its students to create and nurture a culture of growth, exploration, and skill advancement to explore new ideas, challenge themselves, expand their horizons, and gain confidence. For all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

AUSTians receive real-world experience from industry partners, creating opportunities for students to develop high-impact skills and gain insights into workplace dynamics. Moreover, our 66 laboratories and other resources ensure that students receive necessary training to tackle the challenges of an ever-emerging scenario. It prepares students through internships and career counseling, not only assisting in job searches but also providing clarity on potential career paths and equipping students with the mindset to navigate the professional world.

AUST has MOUs with BCSIR, Elsevier BV, Engelbert Strauss, GIZ, UNU-Flores, DBL Group, a2i Program, BITAC, HBRI, Teletalk, WALTON, Neural Semiconductor, BGMEA, etc. This is reflected in AUSTians being employed at high-profile international and national bodies and mega-projects contributing to national development. AUST regularly realigns programs with evolving industry needs by continuously updating course contents based on stakeholders' feedback. Programs incorporate practical skills into students' learning. AUST also promotes lifelong learning by organizing various training and co-curricular activities. Under AUST's Technology Enabled Learning scheme, it has developed blended courses that utilize technology for personalized learning, simulations, and access to global resources.

Prof. Dr Mohammed Mahbubur Rahman, Acting Vice Chancellor, Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology

Lastly, AUST's nearly 400 highly qualified faculty members ensure intensive and effective teaching-learning. It has instituted a grant regime to support their pursuit of knowledge. AUST also operates the Centre for Excellence & Innovation and Nanotechnology Centre to foster creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship, nurturing problem-solving, design thinking, and adaptability to navigate emerging challenges. AUST's knowledge partners are from countries in North America, Europe, South-East Asia, and East Asia. These partnerships ensure an atmosphere of collaborative learning, developing the ability to work effectively in diverse teams, and equipping students with the skills employers need now and in the future.