Tailored banking solutions for all ages

Syed Mahbubur Rahman

Managing Director & CEO, Mutual Trust Bank

Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) consistently enhances investment offerings for individual customers by identifying their distinct requirements and delivering targeted service solutions to fulfill them. As part of this endeavor, we have designed and developed accounts serving different demographics of society, such as the MTB Junior A/C, dedicated to serving the needs of those below 18 years. The balance requirement for this A/C is as low as BDT 100. The MTB Graduate A/C is dedicated to those aged 18 to 28 years. There are no A/C maintenance fees or SMS charges for these accounts. The MTB Senior A/C is dedicated to individuals aged 60 years and above. We also have the MTB Angona product line, specially designed to serve the segmented needs of women customers. We offer the Privilege Savings A/C for customers maintaining higher balances with us, where we have dedicated Relationship Managers providing a personalized banking experience. There are also insurance-backed savings accounts like MTB Inspire and MTB Extreme. Apart from these, to support the banking needs of the masses, we offer regular savings A/Cs.

At MTB, we offer a comprehensive range of services to assist our customers in managing and consolidating their debt. We have Relationship Managers (RMs) stationed at both our head office and branch locations, dedicated to addressing customer needs through personalized service and financial counseling. By understanding customers' current debt conditions, the RMs suggest tailored repayment plans, combine multiple debts into a single loan by offering suitable loan products with top-ups or take-over loans.

Owning a home is a lifelong dream for many. Understanding this, MTB offers a range of home loan and home finance products with the market's best competitive interest rates. When processing a home loan application, we suggest a suitable tenure for the loan, provided that their DBR supports it, to keep EMI manageable and consistent with the customer's monthly income.

MTB has utilized digital platforms to greatly improve how our customers manage their personal finances. Our comprehensive online banking portal and application allow customers to open and manage their accounts, view account balances along with transaction histories, pay bills, transfer funds, manage cards, and monitor their spending patterns in real-time from the comfort of their home or on the go. We are working on offering customers end-to-end digital processing of loan applications without requiring any manual intervention. Through this application, customers can avail themselves of emergency funds as and when required to fulfill their personal needs.