Seamless Service through advanced technology

Ali Reza Iftekhar

Managing Director & CEO, Eastern Bank

We offer a whole suite of savings account products to cater to every need of the customer, depending on gender, age, and residency status. For example, to cater to female customers, we have the EBL Women's Savings account, a tailor-made savings account where customers can enjoy seamless transaction experiences and numerous other special incentives. On the other hand, EBL 50+ Savings is a specialized account designed exclusively for those aged 50 and above. EBL Premium Savings is a tier-based savings account that allows customers to earn more interest as their savings increase and provides free life insurance facilities. Additionally, our Offshore Banking Deposit and NRB product suite, called EBL Matribhumi, caters to non-resident Bangladeshis and foreign nationals.

When onboarding a customer, we provide advice and recommend suitable products based on their financial needs, whether they require a loan or a deposit product. We also offer recommendations according to the customer's need for short-term, mid-term, or long-term savings, with appropriate deposit products. EBL also has a specialized segment for high-net-worth customers—EBL Priority Banking—in which customers have dedicated Relationship Managers who provide them with well-rounded financial services tailored to their every need.

A deeper understanding of the customer's needs and requirements is what we believe in. At EBL, we always maintain an open conversation with customers to understand what they are saving for and then provide better solutions for the most important financial decisions in their lives.

At EBL, we have several monthly deposit schemes with attractive interest rates. Customers can choose between multiple tenure options and select a scheme with or without an initial deposit. For instance, the EBL Millionaire Scheme is a monthly deposit scheme where customers can earn BDT 1 million (before tax). These monthly schemes can help customers build their savings for any major financial need, such as buying a home or retirement. Similarly, customers can opt for smaller ticket DPS where they can customize the tenure and the monthly installment according to their choice.

We are living in the digital age, and digital platforms are key in helping individuals maintain their finances. EBL has always been committed to providing seamless customer service through state-of-the-art digital means. Through the EBL SKYBANKING App and the EBL Self Service (ESS) Portal, customers can enjoy all banking services and facilities from anywhere in the world.