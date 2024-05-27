Navigate your painting budget efficiently

When it comes to refreshing the look of a building, painting is one of the most impactful renovations. Whether it's a cosy home or a sprawling commercial complex, a fresh coat of paint can transform any environment. However, managing your painting budget effectively is essential to ensure that the project doesn't become financially overwhelming.

Understand the scope of your project

The first step in calculating your painting budget is to clearly define the scope of your project. For residential spaces, consider whether you are painting the entire house or just specific rooms. In commercial spaces, the project might range from single offices to entire buildings. The scope will not only dictate the amount of paint and materials needed but also the labour involved.

Residential spaces often use a variety of colours and finishes, depending on the room's purpose and the desired ambience. Some paints offer additional features such as mold resistance, which is beneficial in damp environments, or low VOCs, which are preferable for indoor air quality but may have a higher price tag.

Choosing the right paint

The choice of paint can noticeably affect the budget. An expert from Nerolac Paints says, "Your paint choice should align with your budget. Homeowners often prefer high-gloss paint, costing up to TK 725 per litre. Conversely, for rental properties, a more cost-effective choice like distemper paint is often preferred due to its affordability."

On the other hand, commercial spaces might use more durable paint to withstand high traffic and wear. Prices vary widely based on quality and brand. High-quality paint offers better coverage and durability but at a higher cost.

Addressing special requirements

Both residential and commercial painting projects might have unique requirements impacting the budget. For instance, older residential buildings might contain lead paint, requiring special handling and disposal that increase costs.

Similarly, commercial spaces may need to adhere to specific regulatory standards or use speciality paints like eco-friendly or anti-microbial coatings, which are more expensive but beneficial for certain environments.

To increase the lifespan of the painting projects, Anwar Hossain – Senior Executive of Dulux Paints – recommends, "Many choose dark colours to paint building exteriors, but it's important to note that dark-coloured paint typically lasts only five to six months. In contrast, light-coloured paint can maintain its appearance for up to two years. Therefore, I recommend selecting light-coloured paint for exterior projects to ensure longer-lasting results."

Labour costs

For many, hiring professionals is preferable for a more polished outcome. Labour costs can vary based on the complexity of the project, the experience of the painters, and geographical location.

Director of Aqua Paints, Shayaan Seraj says, "The daily rates for painters can vary, with averages reaching up to Tk 500, but these costs largely depend on the painter's expertise and experience."

"Generally, the more seasoned the painter or the company, the higher the pricing will be. Clients should consider this when planning their budgets, especially if they intend to hire professional painters."

Residential painting is typically charged by square footage or by the hour. Commercial painting might include a flat rate for large areas or a price per square foot that decreases with volume.

Set up contingencies

It's wise to set aside a contingency fund, usually 10-20 per cent of the total budget, to handle unexpected expenses such as additional repairs or changes in project scope. This is vital to ensure that the project can be completed without compromising on quality or scope.