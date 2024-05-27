A Legacy of Quality

My grandfather started the domestic paint industry in Bangladesh, originally called alkatra instead of paint, which later became known as Elite Paint. Our family has been in this sector since 1952—over 70 years. Not many people in a paint brand can say that.

As Dhaka expands, so do the port city of Chittagong and other towns across the country. Government offices and residential towers now reach 20 or 30 floors, signaling a booming paint industry. This significant growth has attracted international players from countries like the Netherlands, Japan, Norway, and India to Bangladesh, with about six major paint companies establishing a presence here. However, we are still struggling with per capita consumption.

The smarter the consumer or purchaser becomes, the more conscious they are of the raw materials used in the paint. What sustainable materials are used in the paint? How does the company demonstrate its commitment to environmental care? How socially responsible is this paint brand? Are they utilizing domestic technology or borrowing it from elsewhere? These are essential questions consumers are asking. As consumers become more conscious, the per capita consumption rate is bound to increase, boosting both the value and volume figures.

We align with the evolving demands for sustainability as the country progresses. Our goal is to demonstrate to people that they are partnering with a knowledgeable and reliable long-term ally with a robust network. We do contract manufacturing for two big brands, bringing European technology and expertise. We have a modern green factory in Dhaka, which is rare.

In our local neighborhood and our factory, we promote environmental consciousness, for example, by displaying the slogan "Gach Lagan Poribesh Bachan" on our containers. We are not just selling a product; we are offering a value proposition that benefits our country in the long term.