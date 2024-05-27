Healthier Paint Options

Many people are unaware that the ordinary paints used in our homes emit gases that significantly contribute to indoor air pollution and environmental toxicity, posing serious health hazards. In an era increasingly focused on sustainability and health, the paint industry has made significant strides in developing products that are both environmentally friendly and safe for human health.

Low VOC and Zero VOC Paints

Considered one of the significant advancements in paint technology is the reduction of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). A major concern in conventional paints, high levels of VOCs can cause a range of health issues, from short-term symptoms like headaches, dizziness, and respiratory irritation to long-term effects such as liver, kidney, and central nervous system damage. Prolonged exposure to high VOC levels can also exacerbate conditions like asthma and may increase the risk of certain cancers. Indoor air pollution is another exposure that VOCs contribute to.

"Low and zero VOC paints drastically cut down the amount of these harmful emissions, leading to better indoor air quality. Having VOC-free paints is paramount, particularly for spaces where ventilation may be limited. We include this feature in our silk emulsion, providing exceptional quality at an affordable price," said Md Nurul Karim Sifat, Head of Marketing, Kansai Nerolac Paints Bangladesh.

Nerolac Paint's premium silk emulsion product, Impression Ultra HD, stands out with its unique features such as zero VOCs. The zero VOC features are also found in premium segments of paint companies such as Dulux, Berger Paints, Asian Paints, Aqua, Rainbow, and others.

Low-Odor Formulations

Have you ever considered how paint fumes can adversely affect your health during and after the painting process? Traditional paints with high levels of VOCs and other chemicals often emit strong, persistent odors. These fumes can cause immediate discomfort, including headaches, nausea, and dizziness. Long-term exposure to these fumes can also contribute to chronic respiratory issues and other health problems.

"Low-odor paints, which often coincide with low-VOC options, are formulated to emit minimal smell, making them more comfortable to apply and safer for those with sensitivities to strong odors. This feature is especially beneficial for homes with children, elderly individuals, or those with respiratory conditions," said Anower Hosen, Executive – Trade Marketing, Dulux Paints.

Dulux has ensured that none of its products contain any odor, guaranteeing a pleasant and safe painting experience. Traditionally, newly painted rooms have a strong smell that lingers for days, causing eye irritation and discomfort. However, with Dulux paints, there is no unpleasant smell, ensuring that your newly painted home or room is free from irritation and easy to adjust to immediately after painting. Apart from low VOCs, all their products contain no heavy metal content. The low-odor feature can also be found in paint brands such as Berger Paints, Nerolac, Asian Paints, Aqua, and Rainbow.

Natural and Bio-based Ingredients

People nowadays are seeking sustainable alternatives, and opting for eco-friendly paints is always a good choice for the well-being of family members.

Traditional paints often contain a variety of synthetic chemicals and petroleum-based products, which can include harmful substances such as heavy metals and phthalates. In contrast, eco-friendly paints are increasingly made from natural and bio-based ingredients like plant oils, clay, chalk, and natural pigments. These ingredients not only reduce dependency on non-renewable resources but also minimize the release of harmful substances into the environment during production and application.

"There is a transition happening, with more people choosing water-based over oil-based paints. While nobody can claim to offer paints that are 100% environmentally friendly, we are evolving and aligning ourselves with that goal. Avoiding the use of heavy metals such as lead is one of the many steps we take in our production," said Shayaan Seraj, Director of Aqua Paints.

"All our products are formulated with raw materials that are free from added heavy metals like lead, mercury, arsenic, and chromium. We offer a range of low-VOC products for our consumers to choose from," said Budhaditya Mukherjee, Country Director of Asian Paints Bangladesh.

In line with this, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited has made all their paints lead-free and introduced a specially designed eco-friendly line of painting products called the Breathe Easy Eco-Series to ensure a safer environment. The Breathe Easy Eco-Series includes Breathe Easy Emulsion, Breathe Easy Enamel, Breathe Easy Sealer, Breathe Easy Putty, and Breathe Easy Enamel Primer.

Other paint giants in Bangladesh, such as Nerolac, Dulux, Asian Paints and Rainbow are also reducing heavy metals from their paints.

Antimicrobial and antifungal properties

Without antimicrobial and antifungal additives, conventional paints are more susceptible to mold and mildew growth, particularly in high-humidity areas like bathrooms and kitchens. Mold and mildew not only damage surfaces but also release spores into the air, triggering allergic reactions, asthma attacks, and other respiratory issues. Prolonged exposure to mold can lead to serious health problems, especially for individuals with compromised immune systems.

Some modern paints are formulated with antimicrobial and antifungal properties, which help prevent the growth of mold, mildew, and bacteria on painted surfaces.

"We have made all our products lead-free and developed a robust Damp Guard portfolio to combat the effects of humidity. These efforts underscore our commitment to overcoming challenges and meeting the evolving needs of Bangladeshi consumers," said Md Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, COO & Director of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited.

Berger Paints Bangladesh's Magico Antimicrobial PU Coating is manufactured with silver ion technology, enabling it to fight against viruses, bacteria, and other contaminants. DULUX's Fungal Guard technology prevents moss and fungus growth on walls, even after heavy rain.

Asian Paints provide technologically advanced and certified products like Royale Healthshield, equipped with Silver Ion Technology, which kills 99% of infection-causing bacteria on the painted surface, providing a more hygienic environment at home. Nerolac's Anti Peel Emulsion Paint prevents microbial and algae growth. Aqua and Rainbow offer similar features to cater to their customers.