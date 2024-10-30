Detergent dilemmas?

From delicate to denim - choose the right detergent for your wardrobe

With the vast variety of detergent products on the shelves, it's natural to wonder why so many options exist. The answer lies in the unique needs of different fabrics. Choosing the right detergent for each type of fabric is essential not only for effective cleaning but also for maintaining the fabric's longevity, protecting its fibres, preventing colour fading, and ensuring overall quality.

In Bangladesh, cotton and denim clothing are popular choices, not just for their durability but also for comfort in the humid climate. Though not widely known, the human body releases components such as sweat, minerals like salt, sebum, and dead cells, all of which contribute significantly to soiling clothes. The scorching sun during the daytime further intensifies these discharges. Additionally, the dusty conditions contribute to regular wearables becoming soiled, sometimes with persistent stains. Notable brands known for tackling tough stains include Surf Excel, Tide, and improved Jet detergent, among others.

"Surf Excel specializes in tough stain removal and is regarded as the gold standard for cleaning clothes. Some consumers use it for regular cleaning, while others prefer it for delicate and special occasion garments," said Md. Shadman Sadikin, Marketing Director, Homecare, Unilever Bangladesh Limited.

While highlighting consumer preferences, Shadman Sadikin mentioned how Unilever addresses the changing wardrobe patterns. "Over the last decade, we have seen a shift in consumer wardrobe preferences; consumers are now choosing bright colours over plain white," he said.

The colour wheel and detergents are closely intertwined, as dark and vibrant colours may fade if not cared for properly. Detergents specifically formulated for colours can help maintain their vibrancy. Moreover, maintaining the brightness of whites is challenging in weather like ours. However, detergents with whitening agents can work wonders in preserving a pristine look. Unilever's two major product lines, Wheel, which offers freshness and fragrance, and Rin, which enhances brightness, cater to these needs. ACI Supreme, Redy and Orix Crystal Wash Detergent Powder, a relatively new option in Bangladesh by Remark HB Limited, highlight the need for whitening and brightening.

The market provides a balance of cleaning options favoured by people for removing dirt and grime gently, while covering a wide range of fabrics with a single detergent. Wheel, ACI Smart, and Redy can be used on all fabrics, ensuring a broader range of choices for various laundry needs, including colour guard, anti-bacterial protection, and fresh fragrances to keep clothes hygienic and pleasant-smelling. These options can also be effectively used for synthetic fabrics like rayon, polyester, nylon, and spandex—common in activewear—to remove oils and odours without breaking down the fibres, thanks to moderate and low levels of active ingredients.

Products available in the market cater to delicate and synthetic fabrics, offering coverage beyond sturdier fabrics. Silk, wool, georgette, muslin, chiffon, and cashmere—known for their delicacy—require gentle detergents to maintain their texture, appearance, and durability. Regular detergents can be too harsh, potentially causing loss of softness and damage. Specially crafted detergents are the best options for these fabrics. Available in the local market are Rin Liquid, Surf Excel Matic Liquid Detergent, Jet Liquid, and Orix Fabric Shampoo.

"Unfortunately, there's a lack of understanding about this issue in Bangladesh. Many consumers still use alternatives like shampoo, which isn't formulated for laundry and may cause damage," says Md. Quamrul Hassan, Business Director, ACI Consumer Brands.

Hassan also mentioned that some consumers understand the importance of choosing the right detergent for their fabrics, while many are still learning. "I believe that, over time, awareness will increase, especially among younger generations who are more informed and adaptable," he notes.

Fazal Mahmud Roni, Head of Marketing of Radiant Care, also emphasises the importance of consumer education on this issue. "Although fabric-specific detergents are not yet widely used, demand is gradually growing. Additionally, we are working on educating our customers on recommended detergent usage to enhance a healthy laundry experience and prolong garment lifespan," he said.