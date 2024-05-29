Full of quality but can they make it count?

''We have enough'' was the main theme in most of the answers Sri Lanka's chief selector Upul Tharanga gave when asked about the shortcomings in power-hitting abilities in the squad.

The former opener's faith in the squad heading to the World Cup cannot be ignored as it has a wealth of experience and is one of the sides with the most variety as well as balance.

Ace spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana will be waiting to exercise their wizardry and will have the company of a much more orthodox option in left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage.

The 2014 champions will be hoping to see legendary pacer Lasith Malinga's feat emulated by two slingers – Matheesha Pathirana and Nuwan Thushara. To bring a more streamlined approach, they have added Dushmantha Chameera and Dilshan Madushanka, both of whom have a reputation for making the new ball talk.

Balance had been a key aspect the Lankans perhaps wanted to not worry about as they have stacked their squad with as many as five all-rounders, including veteran Angelo Matthews after an absence of nearly three years. This will be the 36-year-old's sixth T20 World Cup appearance. Former captain Dasun Shanaka is another reliable all-round option, while skipper Hasaranga Wellalage, Dhananjaya de Silva, and Kamindu Mendis can be handy options as all-rounders.

The Lankans have always seemed to make up for the lack of power-hitting with much more elegant options who have no shortage of guile. The likes of Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya, or even Charith Asalanaka have the ability to wreak havoc and cause carnage. Promise is in abundance in the Lankan squad but can it translate into a collective effort to give the big guns a run for their money?

SQUAD

Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Charith Asalanka (VC), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka

KEY PLAYER

Wanindu Hasaranga

Hasaranga remains his side's primary strike-bowling option. With the ability to spin it both ways, including a mystifying wrong-un, Hasaranga will be the one to watch out for. Batting is another aspect he has worked on and can more than pull his weight with the use of his long-handle.

STRENGTH

Variety squared

The Lankans have immense quality in the variety of bowling options. Batters are likely to struggle to find a read on Hasaranga and Theekshana and will have to worry about keeping out Pathirana, who has been vicious at the death with pace and precision, especially in franchise cricket.

WEAKNESS

Lack of firepower lower down

Openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis are in charge of setting the tone for the Lanakans right from the outset against the new ball and have an effective hitter in Charith Asalanka but questions remain about the rest regarding the ability to change games with lusty blows.

IMPACT PLAYER

Matheesha Pathirana

Pathirana has emerged as one of the most exciting pacers in recent years and has already made a name for himself for bowling at soaring speeds north of 150 km/h and nailing yorkers with immaculate precision in franchise cricket. The 21-year-old has the stage set to show his acumen in national colours.

Stat Attack

T20 World Cup Appearance: 9th

T20 World Cup Performance: Played 51, Won 31, Lost 19, Tied 1

DID YOU KNOW?

Sri Lanka have played the most number of matches in T20 World Cups (51) and also won the most matches (31).

FORM GUIDE: W, L, W, L, W, W, W, L, W, L