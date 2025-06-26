Smart features: You should know
Wi-Fi and App Control
Operate your AC from anywhere – home, office, or even Dhaka traffic –using your phone.
Voice Activation
Use Google Assistant or Alexa to control your AC hands-free.
Smart Scheduling and Geo-Fencing
Set routines or let your AC auto-start when you're near home.
Self-Diagnosis Alerts
AC detects issues like dirty filters or gas leaks and notifies you early.
Inverter Technology
Adjusts compressor speed to save energy, reduce noise, and cool consistently.
Smart Sensors
Adjusts cooling based on humidity and room occupancy for better efficiency.
Air Filters and Ionisers
Cleans indoor air by removing dust, allergens, and pollutants—vital for urban homes.
