Thu Jun 26, 2025 12:00 AM
Smart features: You should know

Wi-Fi and App Control 
Operate your AC from anywhere – home, office, or even Dhaka traffic –using your phone.

Voice Activation 
Use Google Assistant or Alexa to control your AC hands-free.

Smart Scheduling and Geo-Fencing 
Set routines or let your AC auto-start when you're near home.

Self-Diagnosis Alerts 
AC detects issues like dirty filters or gas leaks and notifies you early.

Inverter Technology 
Adjusts compressor speed to save energy, reduce noise, and cool consistently.

Smart Sensors
Adjusts cooling based on humidity and room occupancy for better efficiency.

Air Filters and Ionisers 
Cleans indoor air by removing dust, allergens, and pollutants—vital for urban homes.

