Smart features: You should know

Wi-Fi and App Control

Operate your AC from anywhere – home, office, or even Dhaka traffic –using your phone.

Voice Activation

Use Google Assistant or Alexa to control your AC hands-free.

Smart Scheduling and Geo-Fencing

Set routines or let your AC auto-start when you're near home.

Self-Diagnosis Alerts

AC detects issues like dirty filters or gas leaks and notifies you early.

Inverter Technology

Adjusts compressor speed to save energy, reduce noise, and cool consistently.

Smart Sensors

Adjusts cooling based on humidity and room occupancy for better efficiency.

Air Filters and Ionisers

Cleans indoor air by removing dust, allergens, and pollutants—vital for urban homes.