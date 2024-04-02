R N Paul Managing Director, RFL Group

The air conditioning industry is experiencing a cool wave of growth, driven by a confluence of factors. One major driver is the relentless rise in global temperatures. As heat waves become more frequent and intense, particularly in developing countries with burgeoning populations, staying comfortable indoors necessitates efficient air conditioning.

At Vision, we are focusing on developing energy-efficient air conditioners that utilize inverter technology and eco-friendly refrigerants to minimize their environmental impact. Additionally, the rise of smart home technology is creating a perfect storm for further growth. Imagine seamlessly controlling your air conditioners remotely or integrating them with other smart home features for optimal comfort and energy savings. This surge in demand is driving innovation in the sector, with Vision AC focusing on manufacturing energy-efficient and eco-friendly cooling solutions. Vision is also preparing for further growth with optimal customer services.